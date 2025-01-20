For horror fans, life is split into two different phases: before watching Ari Aster’s Hereditary and after. Ah, to go back to that time in life when the very thought of a telephone pole didn’t chill you to the bone. If you’re interested in joining the club of traumatized souls, you can fall in rank with numerous other Netflix subscribers who are helping the title climb its way up the streamer’s Top 10. After just a few days of being on the platform, the movie is already at the #7 spot, giving titles like Rush Hour and Despicable Me a run for their money, and ushering in new members to a very specific sub-genre: family trauma-centered horror.

Starring Academy Award-nominated and all-around legend Toni Collette, Aster’s first foray into filmmaking, which he also penned, is a non-stop in-depth look at how family dynamics and trauma travel from one generation to the next. In the film, Collette stars as Annie Graham, an artist, wife, and mother of two who is dealing with grief from the recent death of her estranged mother. As Annie works through the mixed feelings surrounding the Earthly departure of her parent, another tragedy strikes the Graham family after they lose another one of their own. With an ensemble cast that features Alex Woff (A Quiet Place: Day One), Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment), Milly Shapiro (Hysteria!), and Ann Dowd (The Leftovers), the movie is perfectly crafted from top to bottom, proving that horror deserves much more consideration on the awards’ circuit.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Hereditary settles in with the Certified Fresh critics’ rating of 90%, sitting in eighth place in Collette’s film repertoire. For Aster, the impressive score hits higher, landing it as the director’s most favored project on the online ratings platform. The filmmaker would chase the success of Hereditary with his two follow-up features, Midsommar and Beau Is Afraid, with both titles standing out as unique and intriguing additions to the genre.

Ari Aster’s Next Project