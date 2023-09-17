The Big Picture Ari Aster's film Hereditary features a shocking scene of a child's death, which is rare and haunting.

Ari Aster has a pretty impressive filmography under his belt, with a lot of them having a psychological aspect that creeps into you slowly. Beau Is Afraid, which stars Joaquin Phoenix, is his latest work to be released on screen. However, one of his notable works to date is Hereditary (2018). This movie was a box-office hit and received mostly rave reviews, both from critics and horror fans. It brought something fresh to the table and has since been considered one of the great horror movies of the century.

Just for a quick recap, Hereditary follows the Grahams — a rather disconnected family just trying to get by. When Annie (Toni Collette) receives news that her estranged and secretive mother has died, the family begins to grieve. Not long after, siblings Peter (Alex Wolff) and Charlie (Milly Shapiro) go to a party despite Peter not wanting to bring his little sister along, and things go south when Charlie has an allergy attack. Panicked, Peter drives them to the hospital. Charlie pokes her head out of the car window to breathe but ends up being decapitated by a telephone pole. While grieving, the remaining family members are haunted by a force more sinister than they can comprehend and has been around them longer than they ever knew.

There are a lot of creepy things to note about this movie, but many would agree that Charlie’s death is the most shocking scene. It is something that just hits you without any warning. It's rare in mainstream horror to see children die such explicit deaths, and the harrowing nature is driven home by seeing Charlie's family grieve (particularly in Toni Collette's masterclass performance). Not a lot of people may know that this particular scene is eerily similar to a tragedy that happened in real life, something that still befuddles many due to its horrifying nature.

The Frankie Brohm Case Is Very Similar to 'Hereditary'?

According to an article from the Los Angeles Times, this case happened in August 2004. Two friends, John Kemper Hutcherson and Frankie Brohm, both in their early 20s, went to a bar and had some drinks. They then left the bar and decided to drive back home, with Hutcherson behind the wheel. During the journey home, Brohm opened the window and stuck his head out of it. Authorities say that he did so because he was feeling sick. However, Hutcherson suddenly swerved off the road and hit a “nearly vertical” telephone wire, which caused the decapitation of Brohm’s head.

As per the report of CBS, the driver did not know what happened to Brohm. He headed to his parents’ house, parked the truck, and slept in his bloody clothes. The next morning, one neighbor, who was with his young daughter, saw the truck and the headless corpse of Brohm. Meanwhile, his severed head was discovered near the telephone pole. Hutcherson was charged with DUI, failing to stop at the scene of a fatal accident, and vehicular homicide on a 100,000 USD bond.

While this may seem like an open-and-shut case, what surprised some people was the reaction of the victim’s family regarding the sentencing of Hutcherson. Brohm’s family says that they do not want to see Hutcherson locked up — instead, they wish for him to get his life back on track by receiving the necessary treatments, and they say the best way to do it is to not go with the sentencing. However, this particular request of the family did not influence change in Hutcherson’s fate, as he was still charged with the aforementioned crimes. Hutcherson was sent to prison for five years.

Was ‘Hereditary’ Inspired by the Frankie Brohm Case?

It is important to note that while the one scene in Hereditary and the very real case that happened in 2004 are incredibly similar, Aster has never stated that this served as inspiration. So, there is no proof that the scene was based on the tragic event. However, the similarities go beyond just the death itself. Hutcherson did not alert the authorities after the accident, just like Peter. In Hereditary, Peter does not scream by any means as he is riddled with utter shock. He refuses to look behind him and, after some time, continues driving. He reaches their house, dead at night, goes to his room, and heads to bed. The next morning, Annie sees the car and lets out a devastating scream. This tragedy becomes the very thing that drives the remaining family away from each other as they are all trying to cope with their unspeakable grief and loss.

Laying these all out, it is easy for people to assume that Hereditary was influenced by this real-life incident. But, again, it should be noted that the director of the movie did not give a confirmation on whether or not the scene was “inspired” by the 2004 event, and it is unlikely people will get an answer, especially since it’s been half a decade since Hereditary was released.