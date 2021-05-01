It's that time again! A new month means a whole bunch of new movies and shows are about to drop on streaming, but those pesky licensing deals are always at play, meaning there's also a handful of favorites that are about to leave Netflix this month. The good news is that May isn't shaping up to be too brutal, in terms of expiring titles, but there's one major binge-watch favorite that's gonna sting: all four series of Sherlock are leaving Netflix on May 14.
On a related note, heads up to any Benedict Cumberbatch fans, his 2011 Steven Spielberg film War Horse is also leaving this month.
Some other highlights you might want to squeeze in before they're gone? Charlie McDowell's trippy rom-com thriller The One I Love, starring Elisabeth Moss and Mark Duplass as a couple who head to a weekend getaway and wind up having an existential Twilight Zone-esque experience; the always-spooky, ahead of the curve found-footage/viral marketing exemplar The Blair Witch Project; Ang Lee's groundbreaking 2005 romance Brokeback Mountain; and the always joyful Drew Barrymore at perhaps her most ebullient in 50 First Dates, the delightful rom-com that also happens to be pretty horrific if you think about it too hard - a personal favorite niche genre.
Check out all the movies and shows leaving Netflix this month - and how long you have left to watch them - in the list below.
Leaving 5/1/21
Hoarders: Season 10
Leaving 5/3/21
War Horse
Leaving 5/5/21
Hangman
Leaving 5/6/21
City of God: 10 Years Later
Lockout
Leaving 5/7/21
The Chosen Ones
House at the End of the Street
Leaving 5/10/21
Quartet
Leaving 5/14/21
Sherlock: Series 1-4
Leaving 5/18/21
Trumbo
Leaving 5/29/21
American Crime: Seasons 1-3
My Week with Marilyn
The One I Love
Leaving 5/31/21
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
The Blair Witch Project
Brokeback Mountain
The Boy
Deliver Us from Eva
The Help
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul Surfer
Striptease
Waiting...
