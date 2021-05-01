ATTN: 'Sherlock' fans! Now's your last chance to sneak in one more binge-watch on Netflix.

It's that time again! A new month means a whole bunch of new movies and shows are about to drop on streaming, but those pesky licensing deals are always at play, meaning there's also a handful of favorites that are about to leave Netflix this month. The good news is that May isn't shaping up to be too brutal, in terms of expiring titles, but there's one major binge-watch favorite that's gonna sting: all four series of Sherlock are leaving Netflix on May 14.

On a related note, heads up to any Benedict Cumberbatch fans, his 2011 Steven Spielberg film War Horse is also leaving this month.

RELATED: Will ‘Sherlock’ Return? Martin Freeman Weighs in on Likelihood of Season 5 or a Movie

Some other highlights you might want to squeeze in before they're gone? Charlie McDowell's trippy rom-com thriller The One I Love, starring Elisabeth Moss and Mark Duplass as a couple who head to a weekend getaway and wind up having an existential Twilight Zone-esque experience; the always-spooky, ahead of the curve found-footage/viral marketing exemplar The Blair Witch Project; Ang Lee's groundbreaking 2005 romance Brokeback Mountain; and the always joyful Drew Barrymore at perhaps her most ebullient in 50 First Dates, the delightful rom-com that also happens to be pretty horrific if you think about it too hard - a personal favorite niche genre.

Image via Sony Pictures

Check out all the movies and shows leaving Netflix this month - and how long you have left to watch them - in the list below.

Leaving 5/1/21

Hoarders: Season 10

Leaving 5/3/21

War Horse

Leaving 5/5/21

Hangman

Leaving 5/6/21

City of God: 10 Years Later

Lockout

Leaving 5/7/21

The Chosen Ones

House at the End of the Street

Leaving 5/10/21

Quartet

Leaving 5/14/21

Sherlock: Series 1-4

Image via PBS

Leaving 5/18/21

Trumbo

Leaving 5/29/21

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

Leaving 5/31/21

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

The Blair Witch Project

Brokeback Mountain

The Boy

Deliver Us from Eva

The Help

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul Surfer

Striptease

Waiting...

KEEP READING: Here's What's New to Netflix in May 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Star Emily VanCamp Breaks Down That Power Broker Reveal and How It Changed VanCamp also details what material she had left to film when production shut down.

Read Next