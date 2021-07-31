New seasons of 'American Horror Story' and 'Archer' premiere alongside a brand new prestige limited series.

From star-studded limited series to groundbreaking new comedies to a new season of American Horror Story, the month of August on Hulu has it all. The crop of new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service is robust in both quality and quantity this month, and that goes for genuine new releases and library titles alike.

August 18th marks the premiere of the Hulu original limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, which is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Liane Moriarty and boasts a cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, and Luke Evans. Elsewhere on the TV side, the comedy series Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez premieres on August 31st, and on the “FX on Hulu” front there’s the tenth season of American Horror Story and the new season of Archer on August 26th, and the new original comedy series Reservation Dogs on August 9th – which boasts an entirely Native main cast and writing and directing team.

Movie-wise, the hit Sundance documentary Homeroom – which follows a group of students for one year just as the pandemic hits – debuts on August 12th, and the Lil Rel Howery comedy Vacation Friends premieres on August 27th. And fairly new release titles Love and Monsters and Together Together are also making their Hulu debuts this month.

In terms of library titles, the new additions range from Steven Soderbergh’s prophetic Contagion to Darren Aronofsky’s Oscar-winning Black Swan to the comedy classic Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

Available August 1

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Hamilton's Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3 (Vice)

10 to Midnight (1983)

21 (2008)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

All About E (2015)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack The Block (2011)

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Bagdad Cafe (1988)

The Beast Within (1982)

Black Swan (2009)

Blood Games (1991)

Blood On Satan's Claw (1970)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Christina's House (2001)

Contagion (2011)

Every Breath You Take (2021)

The Final Girls (2015)

First Knight (1995)

Fish Don't Blink (2002)

Fred Claus (2007)

Freelancers (2012)

French Postcards (1979)

From Prada To Nada (2011)

Garbo Talks (1984)

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)

The Girl King (2015)

The Grudge (2004)

Gulliver's Travels (2009)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Hawaiians (1970)

Heart of Midnight (1989)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry Gamble's Birthday Party (2015)

Henry V (1989)

Hondo (1953)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hunter (1980)

Image via Columbia

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Don't Touch Me! (1998)

It's Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Jack And Jill (2011)

The Killing Streets (1991)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Mad Max (1980)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mirror Mirror (2012)

Mud (2013)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Naz & Maalik (2015)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Roadhouse 66 (1984)

Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

Rudy (1993)

Shane (1953)

Shark Tale (2002)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Special Effects (1984)

Spellbinder (1988)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Those People (2015)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

Transcendence (2014)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Watchmen (2009)

Available August 4

The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Vice)

Available August 5

Image via Wolfe Video

Princess Cyd (2017)

Available August 6

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Available August 8

The Party (2018)

Available August 9

Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Available August 10

Together Together (2021)

Available August 11

Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox)

AWOL (2016)

Available August 12

Homeroom (2021) (Hulu Original)

The Force (2017)

Held (2021)

The Virtuoso (2021)

The Waiting Room (2012)

Available August 13

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

Available August 15

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Hate U Give (2018)

Silo (2019)

Available August 17

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Available August 18

Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)

Unsane (2018)

Available August 19

Blast Beat (2020)

Jungleland (2021)

Available August 21

We Broke Up (2021)

Available August 23

The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available August 24

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Available August 26

American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)

Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)

Disobedience (2017)

Feral State (2021)

Love and Monsters (2021)

Available August 27

Image via Lionsgate

Vacation Friends (2021) (Hulu Original)

Chaos Walking (2020)

Available August 28

Four Good Days (2021)

Available August 29

Horizon Line (2021)

Available August 30

9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

Spell (2020)

Available August 31

Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

