From 'The Dark Knight' to 'Willy's Wonderland', there's a little something for everybody.

A new month means new options available on the various streaming services, and indeed Hulu is no different. Below we've compiled a list of every new movie and TV show that's coming to Hulu in June 2021, which runs the gamut from superhero movies to creature features to Oscar-winning dramas. But in terms of originals, June brings the second season of the original series Love, Victor, the TV version of the LGBTQ-leaning romcom movie Love, Simon. This month also plays host to the Season 2 premiere of the comedy series Dave, and the Hulu original film False Positive starring Justin Theroux and Ilana Glazer.

In terms of library titles, The Croods: A New Age heads to Hulu this month so if your family didn't get a chance to catch the long-awaited Croods sequel, now's the time. There's also Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, Steven Spielberg's one and only animated feature The Adventures of Tintin, the delightful Nancy Meyers movie Something's Gotta Give, and one of the best Westerns ever made: The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. See? Something for everyone!

Check out the full list of what's new to Hulu in June below.

Available June 1

CHANGING THE GAME: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)

Housebroken: Series Premiere (FOX)

Small Fortune: Complete Season 1 (NBC)

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

A Perfect Day (2006)

A Prayer For The Dying (1987)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alive (1993)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Birdcage (1997)

Black And White (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blue Streak (1999)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Conviction (2010)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Cookout (2004)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Desperate Measures (1998)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Driven (2001)

El Dorado (1967)

Face/Off (1997)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gamer (2009)

Get Smart (2008)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hud (1963)

The Hustler (1961)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Little Women (1994)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Love Letter (1999)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Once Upon A Crime... (1992)

Ordinary People (1980)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Primary Colors (1998)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Sabrina (1995)

Savage State (2021)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scorpio (1973)

Silence (2016)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Girls (1988)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Still Waiting (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

The Time Machine (2002)

To Die For (1995)

The Upside (2017)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Waiting... (2005)

Walking Tall (1973)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

Wilde (1998)

Wings Of Courage (1995)

Witless Protection (2008)

Young Adult (2011)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Available June 2

America's Got Talent: Season 16 Premiere (NBC)

Available June 3

MasterChef: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)

A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)

Night of the Kings (2021)

Available June 4

The New York Times Presents: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Beat Shazam: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

Available June 5

Emergency Call: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Rams (2021)

Available June 7

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Chase: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell the Truth: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

Available June 8

The Bachelorette: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)

Legion Of Brothers (2017)

Available June 9

The Croods: A New Age (2020)

Image via Universal

Available June 10

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Card Sharks: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Trust (2021)

Two of Us (2019)

Available June 11

Love, Victor: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 5 (Bravo)

Come True (2021)

Available June 13

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer'S Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)

Not Fade Away (2012)

Willy's Wonderland (2021)

Available June 14

Rūrangi: Complete Season 1 (The Yellow Affair)

Available June 15

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Alone: Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

America Our Defining Hours: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 8 (A&E)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Swamp People: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1B (A&E)

Born to Play (2020)

Gone Girl (2014)

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy

Her Name Is Chef (2020)

Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)

Nasrin (2020)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)

The Outside Story (2021)

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) (Lifetime)

Image via FX/YouTube

Available June 17

DAVE: Season 2 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Phobias (2021)

Available June 18

Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

When Nature Calls: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available June 20

The Guilt Trip (2012)

Available June 21

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)

Backyard Builds: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)

Big Bucket Food List: Complete Season 1 – 2 (Corus)

Family Home Overhaul: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Farmhouse Facelift: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Home to Win: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Corus)

Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete Seasons 1 – 2 (Corus)

Save My Reno: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)

Hot Market: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Wall of Chefs: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Hostiles (2017)

Available June 22

Monster Trucks (2017)

Available June 23

College Bowl: Series Premiere (NBC)

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Available June 24

An American Haunting (2006)

Available June 25

FALSE POSITIVE (2021) (Hulu Original)

Making It: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Available June 26

The Choe Show: Series Premiere (FX)

Available June 27

Safer at Home (2021)

Available June 29

Bratz : The Movie (2007)

Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)

Available June 30

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Jack Reacher (2012)

The Sweet Life (2016)

