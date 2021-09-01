If you’re looking for something new to watch on Hulu in September 2021, you’re in luck. The streaming service is hosting a bevy of exciting series and season premieres of excellent TV shows, along with the addition of some great movies to settle in with basically anytime. Top of the list is the Season 3 premiere of What We Do in the Shadows on September 3rd, which is part of the FX on Hulu programming. Also coming from the same programming arm is the series premiere of Y: The Last Man, the long-in-development comic book adaptation that imagines a world in which every mammal with a Y chromosome – save for one cisgender man – has been decimated. The first three episodes of Y: The Last Man premiere on September 13th, with new episodes dropping weekly after that. And there’s also the series premiere of B.J. Novak’s anthology series The Premise on September 16th.

September will also see the Season 2 premiere of Wu-Tang: An American Saga on September 8th, and the Season 4 premiere of the kids series Trolls: TrollsTopia on September 2nd.

Library additions include Riders of Justice, La La Land, Gattaca, Magic Mike, Office Space, Raising Arizona, Slumdog Millionaire, and to get you in the mood for Spooky Season there’s Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride.

RELATED: 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 3 Review: New Responsibilities Bring Fresh Blood to FX's Great Vampire Sitcom

Available September 1

50/50 (2011)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Anaconda (1997)

Angel Unchained (1970)

The Apparition (2012)

At the Earth's Core (1976)

Blue City (1986)

Bull Durham (1988)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Cannon For Cordoba (1970)

Cellar Dweller (1988)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)

Crazy Heart (2009)

The Dunwich Horror (1970)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

El Dorado (1967)

Election (1999)

Exterminator 2 (1984)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove (2010)

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Fright Night (1985)

Gattaca (1997)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

The Glass House (2001)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hoosiers (1986)

I Spit On Your Grave (2010)

I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Interview (2014)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Just Between Friends (1986)

The Killer Elite (1975)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Last Castle (2001)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Mexican (2001)

McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)

Miss You Already (2015)

Mommy (2015)

Mosquito Squadron (1970)

Mr. North (1988)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Nixon (1995)

Office Space (1999)

The Omen (1976)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

The Possession (2012)

Priest (2011)

Raising Arizona (1987)

The Ring (2002)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Secret Admirer (1985)

Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Solace (2016)

Stephen King's It (1990)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Tears Of The Sun (2003)

The Tenant (1976)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Under Fire (1983)

Vantage Point (2008)

Volcano (1997)

The Wedding Plan (2016)

The Wrestler (2008)

The X-Files (1998)

Available September 2

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Death in Texas (2021)

The Unthinkable (2021)

Available September 3

The D'Amelio Show: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

Bolden (2019)

Undine (2021)

Available September 4

Flower (2017)

Available September 8

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

La La Land (2016)

Available September 10

The Killing of Two Lovers (2020)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Image via FX

Available September 11

High Ground (2021)

Available September 13

Y: The Last Man: Three-Episode Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Colette (2018)

Available September 15

Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3A (Vice)

Joseph: King Of Dreams (2000)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Available September 16

The Premise: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Stalker (2021)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Riders of Justice (2021)

Available September 18

Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

Available September 20

Grown Ups (2010)

Available September 21

9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

The Big Leap: Series Premiere (FOX)

Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere (ABC)

Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 21 Premiere (NBC)

Available September 22

New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Our Kind of People: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Resident: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

Available September 23

A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Alter Ego: Series Premiere (FOX)

Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

The Conners: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere (ABC)

Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)

The Wonder Years: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5 (Turner Networks)

Funhouse (2021)

Image via Lionsgate

Available September 24

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere (NBC)

An American Haunting (2006)

Available September 25

Gemini (2018)

Available September 27

Bob’s Burgers: Season 12 Premiere (FOX)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere (FOX)

The Great North: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere (FOX)

Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Available September 28

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)

Home Run (2013)

Available September 29

La Brea: Series Premiere (NBC)

Minor Premise (2021)

Available September 30

New Order (2021)

KEEP READING: The Best Movies on Hulu Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Here’s What’s New on Disney+ in September 2021 Time to stream 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'!

Read Next