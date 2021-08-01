Binge-worthy favorites like '30 Rock' and 'Friday Night Lights' are back on Netflix!

Summer is shifting towards the fall, but that doesn't mean Netflix is hitting the breaks on their non-stop streaming service, and the new movies, shows, and original series arriving in August offer another month of diverse content, from all seasons of beloved series like 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights to documentaries like Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami and Untold, five-week series of documentary films from the creators of Wild Wild Country. Cooking show fans can look forward to Cooking with Paris and Bake Squad, while anime fans can look forward to The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Shaman King, and Edens Zero.

And as usual, there are a whole bunch of new original series and movies arriving on Netflix this month, including new series The Chair, Clickbait, and Marie Kondo's return to Netflix in Sparking Joy. New original films include Sweet Girl and The Kissing Booth 3.

Check out the full list of everything new on Netflix this month below.

Image via NBC

RELATED: The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

Avail. 8/1/21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

InceptionThe Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Avail. 8/3/21

Pray Away -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Survivors and ex-leaders of the so-called "conversion therapy" movement speak out about its harm to the LGBTQ community and its devastating persistence.

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Max S. reveals how he built a drug empire from his childhood bedroom as a teen in the real story behind the series "How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)."

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified -- NETFLIX SERIES

Though claims of extraterrestrial encounters have long been dismissed, many believe the existence of UFOs is not just likely, but a certainty.

Avail. 8/4/21

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Two childhood friends go from high school dropouts to the most powerful drug kingpins in Miami in this true story of a crime saga that spanned decades.

Control Z: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Someone intent on seeking vengeance for Luis starts targeting students and teachers at the high school as Sofía rushes to solve the latest mystery.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As Gotham Garage's star rises, Mark broadens his business strategy beyond "upgrade and trade" as he courts clients with big ideas and deep pockets.

Cooking With Paris -- NETFLIX SERIES

With an anyone-can-cook attitude, Paris Hilton adds her own flair to every dish. Fun is just one edible glitter bomb away on this unique cooking show.

RELATED: The Best Food and Cooking Shows on Netflix Right Now

Avail. 8/6/21

Hit & Run -- NETFLIX SERIES

A man searching for the truth behind his wife's death becomes caught up in a dangerous web of secrets and intrigue stretching from New York to Tel Aviv.

Navarasa -- NETFLIX SERIES

From amusement to awe, the nine human emotions of Indian aesthetic theory are explored in this anthology series.

The Swarm -- NETFLIX FILM

A single mother breeds locusts as high-protein food, but has trouble getting them to reproduce — until she finds they have a taste for blood.

Vivo -- NETFLIX FILM

A music-loving kinkajou embarks on the journey of a lifetime to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend.

Available 8/8/21

Quartet

Available 8/9/21

SHAMAN KING -- NETFLIX ANIME

Medium Yoh Asakura enters a battle tournament held every 500 years, competing with other shamans in a bid to become the all-powerful Shaman King.

Available 8/10/21

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

More paws-itively purr-fect fun awaits as Gabby and her dollhouse friends find new ways to learn, create and celebrate in a whimsical world of joy.

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Multi-award winning comedian Phil Wang makes his first hour Netflix Stand-up comedy special debut with Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang. Following countless appearances on shows including Live at the Apollo, QI and Netflix's The Comedy Lineup, the comedic star takes centre stage at The London Palladium, exploring race, romance, politics, and his mixed British-Malaysian heritage.

UNTOLD -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new films weekly)

From the creators of WILD WILD COUNTRY, comes a five-part docuseries event that brings fresh eyes to epic tales from the wide world of sports. From tennis to boxing to basketball, these stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have. Premiering weekly, each film kicks off at a pivotal moment — the big fight, the Olympics, the playoffs — and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it, to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy and pathos beneath the sweat. Weekly August premieres include:

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace - August 10

Directed by Floyd Russ (Zion) and featuring never-before-seen footage, the famous Pacers-Pistons brawl is unraveled by those who lived it.

Available 8/11/21

Bake Squad -- NETFLIX SERIES

In each episode of Bake Squad, four individually brilliant bakers will battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s extra special big day. These bakers have been personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough. For her next sweet trick, Tosi has built this squad of bakers who have one mission and one mission only: Make dessert dreams come true! High hopes, high temperatures, high stakes...all courtesy of the Bake Squad.

The Kissing Booth 3 -- NETFLIX FILM

It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

As a little girl, she escaped the Holocaust and lived among wolves. Or did she? An extraordinary story elicits sympathy — then draws scrutiny.

Available 8/12/21

AlRawabi School for Girls -- NETFLIX SERIES

The bullied outcasts at prestigious Al Rawabi School for Girls plot a series of risky takedowns to get back at their tormentors.

Lokillo: Nothing's the Same -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

WFH, homeschooling, hand-washing, no hugs. In this post-pandemic world, comic Lokillo Florez brings much-needed laughs about life as we now know it.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild -- NETFLIX ANIME

In a world where humans and fearsome monsters live in an uneasy balance, young hunter Aiden fights to save his village from destruction by a dragon.

Available 8/13/21

Beckett -- NETFLIX FILM

Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy –– and on the run for his life.

Brand New Cherry Flavor -- NETFLIX SERIES

A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early '90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge — and kittens.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When Tony, the heart of the "Spy Racers" family, is captured by Russian arms dealers, the team travels to the South Pacific to save him, and foil a plan to take over the world in the process.

Gone for Good -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ten years after losing the two people he loved most, a man finds himself plunged into another dizzying mystery when his girlfriend suddenly vanishes.

The Kingdom -- NETFLIX SERIES

After his running mate's murder, a controversial preacher ascends as Argentina's presidential candidate. But nothing about him is as holy as he seems.

Valeria: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The four friends support and lift each other up as they each make momentous decisions that will affect their respective careers and love lives.

Available 8/15/21

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

Available 8/16/21

Walk of Shame

Available 8/17/21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Whether helping out his friends or making new ones, Cory is always on the move and ready for any adventure that comes his way!

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Directed by Laura Brownson (The Rachel Divide, Lemon), boxer Christy Martin opens up about her battles in and out of the ring.

Available 8/18/21

The Defeated -- NETFLIX SERIES

In the summer of 1946, an American cop arrives in Berlin to help create a police force in the chaotic aftermath of the war.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

British serial killer Dennis Nilsen narrates his life and crimes via a series of chilling audiotapes recorded from his jail cell.

Out of my league -- NETFLIX FILM

Tired of swiping through the dating scene with her besties in tow, a charming yet awkward woman with a rare genetic disorder sets her sights on love.

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student -- NETFLIX FILM

Looking to shake things up, two best friends embark on a life-changing adventure abroad as exchange students. But can they stay out of trouble?

Avail. 8/19/21

Like Crazy

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Chair' Trailer: Sandra Oh Reveals the Messy Side of Academic Life in New Netflix Comedy Series

Avail. 8/20/21

The Chair -- NETFLIX SERIES

At a major university, the first woman of color to become chair tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department.

Everything Will Be Fine -- NETFLIX SERIES

After falling out of love, a husband and wife create unconventional rules to keep their family together for the sake of their daughter.

The Loud House Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY

As the middle child and only boy in the large Loud family, Lincoln struggles to feel special, but this all changes when the family travels to Scotland.

Sweet Girl -- NETFLIX FILM

Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left. SWEET GIRL is directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza and stars Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis and Michael Raymond-James.

Avail. 8/23/21

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf -- NETFLIX ANIME

The world of “The Witcher” expands in this 2D anime film that explores a powerful new threat facing the Continent.

Avail. 8/24/21

Oggy Oggy -- NETFLIX FAMILY

In this colorful series made for preschoolers, Oggy is an adorable baby kitten who has silly adventures near and far with all of his friends.

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Directed by Crystal Moselle (Betty, The Wolfpack) and told with an extraordinary collection of never-before-seen archival footage, including reels of newly discovered Olympic footage and home videos from the Jenner family, Caitlyn Jenner traces her life with new insight from winning gold to making the decision to transition to her relationship with her children.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: First 'Clickbait' Trailer Reveals the Dark Side of Social Media in Adrian Grenier's New Netflix Miniseries

Avail. 8/25/21

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The never-before-seen story behind the prolific landscape artist and host of "The Joy of Painting," Bob Ross.

Clickbait -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this thriller series, eight different points of view provide tantalizing clues to the perpetrator of a gruesome crime fueled by social media.

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Claiming to perform miracles, medium João Teixeira de Faria rises to international fame before horrifying abuse is revealed by survivors and prosecutors.

Motel Makeover -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two budding hospitality entrepreneurs look to expand their empire by renovating an old motel in Ontario — just as the COVID-19 pandemic hits.

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes -- NETFLIX SERIES

In the aftermath of tragedy, a teen finds herself at a memory disorder center, where she bonds with other patients who have experienced similar traumas.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes -- NETFLIX SERIES

She's back from the dead and has a newfound thirst for blood. Meanwhile, her family's funeral parlor desperately needs more business. Hmm, what if…

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

Avail. 8/26/21

EDENS ZERO -- NETFLIX ANIME

Aboard the Edens Zero, a lonely boy with the ability to control gravity embarks on an adventure to meet the fabled space goddess known as Mother.

Family Reunion: Part 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The McKellans are continuing their extended reunion with more laughs, joy, and Black family magic.

Avail. 8/27/21

He's All That -- NETFLIX FILM

He's All That reimagines the original plot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That. The contemporary story follows an influencer (Addison Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

I Heart Arlo -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Optimistic Arlo and his eclectic group of pals learn how to live together in a community, where everyone has their own idea of what's fun.

Titletown High -- NETFLIX SERIES

A sports reality series chronicling the lives, both on and off the field, of members of the Valdosta High School football team.

Avail. 8/28/21

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha -- NETFLIX SERIES

At a crossroads, a woman moves to a seaside village where she meets a handyman intent on helping his neighbors.

Available 8/31/21

Sparking Joy -- NETFLIX SERIES

Global organization icon and author Marie Kondo is back to help people transform their homes while transforming their lives in surprising and emotional ways in the new Netflix series, Sparking Joy. Marie takes her life changing method a step further to help three deserving businesses organize their workplace along with an emotional tidy up of one employee's life whether it's in the home, work, personal life and/or relationships. Viewers will also step into Marie’s home to meet her family and get a glimpse into how she tidies up her daily life!

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties - -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, UNTOLD reveals the story of a misfit band of hockey players known as the Trashers, who were taking orders from the teenage son of an alleged mob boss.

KEEP READING: The 75 Best Netflix Shows and Original Series to Watch Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

What Happened to Bruce Willis? What factors led to Bruce Willis becoming a fixture of direct-to-video dreck?

Read Next