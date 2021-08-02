Wondering what to watch on Amazon this month?

Looking for something new to watch on Prime Video? Amazon's streaming service may not have as many originals as Netflix or the early access to theatrical films you'll find on HBO Max and Disney+, but they've consistently got one of the best lineups of library titles on streaming, whether you're looking for a classic, a good laugh, or some old-school action. And taking a look at all the new movies and shows on Prime Video this month, August is no different!

There are a whole lot of great movies worth watching arriving on Amazon Prime Video in August, including sci-fi actioners Aliens and Attack the Block (which would actually make for a heck of a double feature), all four Jaws movies (ok, not all of those are "great movies worth watching"), action gems like Predator and The Legend of Zorro, and all-around great films like Catch Me If You Can, Moneyball, and Escape from Alcatraz. And then of course there's the month's big new original, Annette, the latest from Holy Motors filmmaker Leos Carax, starring Adam Driver and Marian Cotillard as a couple who find their lives turned upside down when their first child arrives with a unique gift.

Check out the full list of everything new on Prime Video below.

RELATED: The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

August 1

21 (2008)

Aliens (1986)

All About Steve (2009)

Anaconda (1997)

Annie (1982)

Attack The Block (2011)

Borat (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)

Elektra (2005)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Freedomland (2006)

Hook (1991)

In Her Shoes (2005)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Knowing (2009)

La Bamba (1987)

Machete (2010)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Max Payne (2008)

Image via Sony

Moneyball (2011)

Mud (2013)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Secret Window (2004)

Sideways (2004)

Slither (2006)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Surfer (2011)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Insider (2000)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Natural (1984)

The Roommate (2011)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)

Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)

In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)

The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

August 6

*Val - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 13

*EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME - Amazon Exclusive (2021)

*Modern Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

August 16

Evan Almighty (2007)

In Bruges (2008)

August 17

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

August 20

*Annette - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Killer Among Us (2021)

August 27

The Courier (2021)

*Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta - Amazon Original Special (2021)

Amazon Prime subscribers also have access to IMDb TV's lineup at no additional charge (though it's worth noting these ones are ad-supported), so here's the full list of everything arriving on IMDb TV this month.

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

August 1

500 Days of Summer

Alpha and Omega

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: Beta House

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Apollo 13

Daredevil

Detroit

Eagle Eye

Garden State

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

The Green Hornet

How to Train Your Dragon

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Long Shot

Major Payne

No Good Deed (2014)

Only the Brave (2017)

The Road to El Dorado

Shrek Forever After

Spotlight

Waiting to Exhale

Walk the Line

What's Love Got to Do with It

The Wolf of Wall Street

Beyond S1-2

Code Black S1-3

Dominion S1-2

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman S1-6

MacGyver (2016) S1-5

Perry Mason S1-9

Scorpion S1-4

August 6

*Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary - IMDb TV Original Series

The Tent Mender

August 12

100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone S1

August 16

La La Land

August 28

Alpha (2018)

KEEP READING: The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

'Marvel's What If...?' Marvel Legends Figures Preview a Multiverse of Possibility What If... I bought all these figures?

Read Next