Spring has arrived in full bloom, and HBO Max – quite honestly one of the best streaming services around – has a number of exciting new arrivals coming to a TV near you in April. Of course the headliner is Mortal Kombat, a new reboot of the popular video game franchise that hits HBO Max and movie theaters on April 23rd. The R-rated adaptation promises fight scenes galore, and will be available to stream for 31 days only on HBO Max.
On the TV side, the limited series Mare of Easttown premieres on HBO and HBO Max on April 18th and stars Kate Winslet as a small-town Pennsylvania detective trying to solve a murder. There’s also the debut of the new drama series The Nevers, which was created by Joss Whedon – although he exited the series at the end production on the first batch of episodes. The Victorian action-drama premieres on HBO and HBO Max on April 11th.
In terms of library titles, due to pre-existing licensing deals 20th Century Fox’s X-Men spinoff The New Mutants premieres on HBO and HBO Max on April 10th, and other notable library titles coming to HBO Max in April include Space Jam, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, The Mask of Zorro, Goodfellas, Bringing Up Baby, and Guy Ritchie’s underrated King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.
Check out the full list of new movies and shows coming to HBO and HBO Max in April 2021 below.
April 1:
A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
Adam's Rib, 1949
All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
Blindness, 2008 (HBO)
The Bodyguard, 1992
Boogie Nights, 1997
Bringing Up Baby, 1938
The Butcher's Wife, 1991 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
The Color Purple, 1985
Dante's Peak, 1997 (HBO)
Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
Dirty Harry, 1971
The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
Early Man, 2018 (HBO)
Easy Rider, 1969
Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)
Fear, 1996 (HBO)
genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale
Ghost Rider, 2007
Goodfellas, 1990
The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Green Lantern, 2011
Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
Happy Endings
Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
Let's Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)
The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere
It follows Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire.
Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
The Mask of Zorro, 1998
The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Missing In Action 2 - The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
The Nanny
The Natural, 1984
Now, Voyager, 1942
One Day, 2011 (HBO)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)
Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
The Return, 2006 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
Roger & Me, 1989
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939
Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
Space Jam, 1996
Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)
Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011
Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
The Warriors, 1979 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)
Within, 2016 (HBO)
Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)
April 2:
On the Spectrum
April 3:
Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
April 4:
Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
April 5:
Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
April 6:
Genndy Tartokovksy's Primal, Season 1B
April 7:
Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Exterminate All The Brutes, by acclaimed filmmaker Raoul Peck (“I Am Not Your Negro,” HBO’s “Sometimes in April”), is a four-part series that pushes the boundaries of traditional documentary filmmaking, offering an expansive exploration of the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism, from America to Africa and its impact on society today
South Side, Season 1
April 9:
Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019 (HBO)
The Other Two, Season 1
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
April 10:
The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)
April 11:
The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
August, 1896. Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event which gives certain people - mostly women - abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.
April 13:
Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
April 15:
Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
April 16:
Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
April 17:
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)
April 18:
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Starring Kate Winslet, an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.
April 20:
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
April 22:
1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)
First Ladies, 2020
Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)
Rizo, 2020 (HBO)
April 23:
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Created by and starring Robin Thede, A Black Lady Sketch Show is an Emmy® nominated narrative sketch comedy series featuring a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.
El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)
April 24:
Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)
April 26:
The Artist, 2011
April 29:
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D
