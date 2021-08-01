From talking sharks to gritty Robin, there's a little bit of everything.

While August may traditionally be a bit of a slow month at the movies, it’s anything but on HBO Max. The streaming service is adding a robust lineup of titles both new and old, including the highly anticipated new DC movie The Suicide Squad from writer/director James Gunn, debuting August 5th. This will be the first DC movie to debut on HBO Max at the same time it’s in theaters, giving fans the option of watching the R-rated superhero film from their living room over and over again – at least for 31 days, at which point The Suicide Squad will be pulled from HBO Max and will only be available to see in theaters.

But that’s not the only exciting new release hitting HBO Max in August, as the sci-fi drama Reminiscence starring Hugh Jackman and Thandwie Newton is also hitting the streaming service and theaters at the same time on August 20th. The film marks the feature debut of Westworld co-creator/co-showrunner Lisa Joy and is a noir-tinged sci-fi tale.

Although as a reminder, all new releases are only available on HBO Max if you subscribe to the ad-free plan at $14.99 a month.

As for titles that are available to all subscribers, August brings the third season of the gritty comic book series Titans, debuting exclusively on HBO Max on August 12th, as well as Season 2 of the comedy The Other Two and the new HBO documentary Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union.

And in terms of library titles, as always HBO Max delivers. August will see the original Jurassic Park trilogy, The Shawshank Redemption, Inception, The Fugitive, two versions of The Great Gatsby, and the underrated Magic Mike XXL added to the streaming service, among other standouts.

And if you missed Godzilla vs. Kong the first time around earlier this year, it's back on HBO Max and now on HBO for the next few months.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out the full list of what’s new on HBO and HBO Max in August 2021 below.

August 1st

2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)

9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016

A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)

A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)

The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)

Americano, 2017 (HBO)

Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)

Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)

Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)

Betrayal at Attica, 2021

On September 13, 1971 the State of New York shot and killed 39 of its own citizens, injured hundreds more, and tortured the survivors. The plan to retake D Yard led to one of the bloodiest days in American history, and set the stage for the worst aspects of modern policing. Radical lawyer Elizabeth Fink tells the story of the Attica prison rebellion, and how she exposed the cover up that went on for decades.

The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)

The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)

Black Death, 2010 (HBO)

Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)

Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)

Changeling, 2008 (HBO)

Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)

Collateral, 2004 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)

The Devil's Double, 2011 (HBO)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)

Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)

The Double, 2014 (HBO)

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The End, 1978 (HBO)

Envy, 2004 (HBO)

Epic, 2013 (HBO)

Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)

For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)

Freejack, 1992 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996

The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)

The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)

Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)

Hangman, 2017 (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)

Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)

Horror of Dracula, 1958

How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)

Hudson Hawk, 1991

Humpday, 2009 (HBO)

Imperium, 2016 (HBO)

Inception, 2010

Joe, 2014 (HBO)

Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

Last Action Hero, 1993

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011

Malcolm X, 1992

Man Down, 2016 (HBO)

The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)

Mean Streets, 1973

Mr. Soul!, 2018

New in Town, 2009 (HBO)

Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)

Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)

One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)

The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)

Popeye, 1980 (HBO)

The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)

The Prince, 2014 (HBO)

The Reader, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2008 (HBO)

Red Riding Hood, 2011

Requiem for a Dream, 2000

Scary Movie, 2000

The Score, 2001 (HBO)

Sex and the City, 2008

Sex and the City 2, 2010

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Spawn, 1997

The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)

The Square, 2017 (HBO)

Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)

Tango & Cash, 1989

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Vice, 2015 (HBO)

War, 2007 (HBO)

Woodstock (Director's Cut), 1994

You've Got Mail, 1998

August 2nd

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

This six-part, half-hour documentary series pulls back the curtain on life at a privately owned TV station in the small desert town of Pahrump, Nevada, revealing a colorful cast of characters in front of and behind the cameras.

August 3rd

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 5th

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Max Original Special Premiere

The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

August 6th

Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO)

August 7th

All My Life, 2020 (HBO)

August 8th

A Different World

August 10th

Hard Knocks '21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere (HBO)

HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys, for an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League. This season chronicles training camp with the five-time Super Bowl champion NFC East franchise.

August 12th

Image via DC Universe

FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale

FBOY Island The Podcast is the aftershow for the hottest new dating show on HBO Max, FBOY Island. Join Hosts Jared Goldstein and Danielle Perez, along with some very special guests, to break down all the behind the scenes drama of each episode's wildest and steamiest moments.

The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere

Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.

August 14th

Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)

Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)

August 15th

The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

August 16th

Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Top Gear, Season 29

August 17th

Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

August 19th

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere

This documentary special honors Henry Hampton’s masterpiece Eyes on the Prize (1987-1990) and conjures ancestral memories, activates the radical imagination and explores the profound journey for Black liberation through the voices of the movement.

Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere

Marlon digs deeper to explore other fears as well, such as raising a daughter, dealing with a rebellious teenage son, and probably his greatest fear, the realization that his bad decisions are what tore his family apart. Marlon’s journey towards self-awareness can be encapsulated in the simple phrase… “You know what it is."

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, from Emmy and Golden Globe® nominee Issa Rae, gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one's dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles. The series follows a group of ambitious childhood friends showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of adulthood, navigating love and family, and building their careers as tastemakers in the city where they grew up.

August 20th

Image via WB

Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)

Reefa, 2021 (HBO)

Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

August 22nd

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

This six-part series intimately captures the decade-long odyssey of surfing pioneer Garrett McNamara, who, after visiting Nazaré, Portugal in hopes of conquering a 100-foot wave, pushed the sport to ever-greater heights and alongside locals helped transform the small fishing village into the world’s preeminent big-wave surfing destination.

San Andreas, 2015

August 24th

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021

August 25th

Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021

August 26th

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

With their pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of fourteen, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat (Molly Shannon), and her eponymous daytime talk show. Humiliated at being The Other Two yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.

August 28th

Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)

