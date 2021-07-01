Summertime is here, and HBO and HBO Max have a lot of great new movies and TV shows to watch this July. The HBO Max streaming service has quickly solidified itself as one of the best in the game, with a robust library of great movies going back decades alongside prestige HBO programs and, of course, in 2021 brand new releases. In terms of what’s new to HBO Max in July 2021, this month sees the simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max debut of Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 16th. The film will be streaming for 31 days, but only with the $14.99 ad-free plan of HBO Max. If you subscribe to HBO Max with ads, you won’t be able to watch Space Jam 2.

But there are plenty of other highlights as well. July 1st brings the premiere of Steven Soderbergh’s 1950s-set crime thriller No Sudden Move, a brilliant and thrilling and funny crime story about a heist that goes wrong. It’s an HBO Max original, so it won’t be in theaters – only on HBO Max.

July also sees the return of Oscar-winner Judas and the Black Messiah after it made its initial premiere on HBO Max and in theaters earlier this year, and it will be streaming for the next few months.

In terms of new TV shows, the highly anticipated Gossip Girl reboot debuts in July, as does the new series from Enlightened creator Mike White, The White Lotus. There’s also the docuseries Catch and Kill which adapts Ronan Farrow’s book of the same name about the investigation into Harvey Weinstein.

As for library titles, I cannot recommend the cult horror film The Empty Man enough. It was released in late 2020 and essentially buried, but this David Fincher-esque thriller quickly built up a cult following. Other new additions include the horror comedy Freaky, the original Planet of the Apes films, Pleasantville, the first three Scream movies, the underseen thriller The Hunt co-written by Damon Lindelof, and an unrated and uncut version of White Chicks if that’s your jam. See? HBO Max really does have a little of everything.

Check out the full list of what’s new on HBO and HBO Max in July 2021.

Available July 1st

¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020

8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)

All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)

Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)

Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)

Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)

Black Panthers, 1968

Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)

Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)

Cantinflas (HBO)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Cousins, 1989 (HBO)

Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)

Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)

Demolition Man, 1993

Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)

Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)

Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020

Duplex, 2003 (HBO)

Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)

Eve's Bayou, 1997

Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)

First, 2012

For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)

Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale

Full Bloom finds ten talented and innovative up-and-coming florists bringing their spectacular creative visions to a grueling but gorgeous competition series. In each episode, the budding botanical artists are put to the test in both individual and team challenges that determine whose stems get cut – and who remains in the running for the career-changing $100,000 grand prize to kickstart their business.

Gandhi, 1982

Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)

The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)

Gun Crazy, 1950

House on Haunted Hill, 1999

Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)

Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)

Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)

Lucky, 2017 (HBO)

Maid in Manhattan, 2002

Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997

Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)

Monster-In-Law, 2005

Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)

My Brother Luca (HBO)

No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, and Dolby Vision on supported devices)

Set in 1954 Detroit, No Sudden Move centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

Planet of the Apes, 1968 (HBO)

Pleasantville, 1998

The Prince of Tides, 1991

Project X, 1987 (HBO)

The Punisher, 2017 (HBO)

Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)

Rambo, 2008 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Reds, 1981 (HBO)

Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)

The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)

Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Rounders, 1998 (HBO)

Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Scream 3, 2000

Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)

The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)

Set Up, 2012 (HBO)

Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)

Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003

Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere

Trick 'R Treat, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)

The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)

Westworld (Movie), 1973

White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004

The White Stadium, 1928

Won't Back Down, 2012 (HBO)

Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)

Available July 2nd

Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)

Available July 3rd

Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)

Nancy Drew, Season 2

Available July 7th

Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)

Available July 8th

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Set inside a rural British animal rescue center known for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with eager owners, The Dog House: UK captures the joy and complexity of the human-dog “dating” experience.

Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere

This extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)

The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Available July 9th

Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)

Available July 11th

The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

A social satire set at an exclusive tropical resort, this six-episode limited series follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

Available July 12th

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

A six-part, half-hour documentary series directed by Emmy® winners Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, brings to life Ronan Farrow’s intimate, revealing interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators and other sources, conducted for the Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist’s hit podcast and bestselling book “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators.”

Wellington Paranormal, Season 1

Available July 15th

Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)

Available July 16th

Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.)

Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)

Available July 17th

The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)

Available July 18th

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Available July 22th

Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere

Available July 23rd

Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite's Heart) (HBO)

Available July 24th

Freaky, 2020 (HBO)

Available July 26th

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Available July 27th

Batwoman, Season 2

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Available July 30th

Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)

