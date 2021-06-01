The 'Harry Potter' movies are back - but only for a month!

Summer movie season is in full swing, and on HBO Max that means there's not one, but two major new releases arriving on streaming this month. First up, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It delivers the third Conjuring installment and the 8th Conjuring-verse film on June 4. Picking up with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's Ed and Lorrain Warren in the 80s, the sequel sees Michael Chaves taking over for James Wan and follows the Warrens on a new paranormal investigation, this time to prove a man's innocence by way of possession in court.

The following week brings the release of In the Heights, the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical from Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu. The film has earned a steady stream of glowing reviews ahead of its release, with Collider's Matt Goldberg praising the film as "a glowing celebration of how even when we forge our own path we’re never alone when we’re supported by our communities. Chu taps into that deep, earnest love of a place and the people that populate it, and then goes wild with musical numbers that make you want to get out of your seat and cheer."

Both films will arrive on HBO Max in June, day-and-date with their theatrical releases, but those aren't the only major Warner Bros. titles - all eight Harry Potter movies will be available to stream on HBO Max throughout June, for the first time since they departed in August 2020. The Little Things will also be returning to streaming for the first time after its split theatrical and streaming debut earlier this year. Other highlights include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The Aviator, the Director's Cut of Doctor Sleep (which is absolutely worth checking out if you only caught the theatrical cut), Clueless, Kajillionaire and more.

Check out the full list of new movies and shows available on HBO and HBO Max in June 2021 below.

Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1, Part 2 Premiere

A dark yet playful half-hour series following a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

In Treatment, Season 4 Finale (HBO)

The reimagining of the series is set in present-day Los Angeles and brings a diverse trio of patients in session with Dr. Brooke Taylor to help navigate a variety of modern concerns. Issues such as the global pandemic and recent major social and cultural shifts are a backdrop to the work Brooke will undertake – all while she deals with complications in her own personal life.

Starstruck, Max Original Series Premiere

Starstruck follows a 20-something millennial in London, juggling two dead-end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with a movie star.

June 1:

A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)

The American President, 1995

The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)

Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)

Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

Camelot, 1967

Cold Case

The Conjuring 2, 2016

Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)

Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)

Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dr. Strangelove, 1964

Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)

Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007

El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)

El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)

Extract, 2009 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)

The Green Mile, 1999

The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, 2011

The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)

How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)

Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)

Iris, 2001 (HBO)

It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)

Jerry Maguire, 1996

Just Married, 2003 (HBO)

Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle, 2005

Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010

Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011

Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003

The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)

Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)

Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983

Orange County, 2002 (HBO)

Other People's Money, 1991 (HBO)

Pale Rider, 1985

The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)

The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)

The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)

Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)

Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Shazam!, 2019

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)

Stoker, 2013 (HBO)

Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)

This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)

True Romance, 1993

Victor/Victoria, 1982

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Without a Trace

June 2:

To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

June 3:

The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)

June 4:

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

(Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.)

El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)

June 5:

Clueless, 1995 (HBO)

Off the Air, Season 10

June 6:

Rizzoli & Isles

June 8:

Billy on the Street

Killerman, 2019 (HBO)

June 9:

Young Hearts, 2020

June 10:

F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)

Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Lazor Wulf, Season 2

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale

June 11:

Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

In season two, our five protagonists are stepping firmly into womanhood and tackling all the challenges it brings. As they navigate the pressures of adulthood, their male counterparts start to step up, step in, and become true allies, forming a united front for the greater good.

In the Heights, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

(Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.)

June 12:

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)

June 15:

Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The documentary, directed by Andy Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez, follows Señor Jr. to Cuba, where he is tasked with directing a stage production of the Tony® and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “Rent,” the country’s first Broadway musical produced by an American company in more than 50 years.

June 17:

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

The Little Things, 2021 (HBO) (Available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices)

June 18:

Super Friends

June 19:

Fatale, 2020 (HBO)

June 22:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

June 24:

LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere

A no-holds-barred, inside account of the U.S. women’s national team’s ongoing fight for equal pay as told by Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis and others.

June 25:

Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)

PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

June 29:

The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

