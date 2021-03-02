From the Snyder Cut to 'Godzilla vs. Kong', it's a big month for must-watch movies on HBO Max.

Holy blockbusters, Batman! It's a big month for new movies on HBO Max. Ever since launching Wonder Woman 1984 on the streaming service just in time for Christmas, HBO Max has become the go-to destination for major new releases on streaming, and this month has a heck of a double whammy with Godzilla vs. Kong and the long-awaited debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League, aka the 4-hour "Snyder Cut" of the 2017 DC superhero movie.

Other highlights arriving on HBO and HBO Max in March include the must-discussed documentary Allen v. Farrow, Superman: The Animated Series, and old favorites like Blade, Steven Soderbergh's Oceans Eleven franchise, both versions of Assault on Precinct 13, and most of the Rocky franchise, from Rocky through Rocky Balboa.

Check out all the new movies and shows on HBO Max in March 2021 below.

Exact Dates TBA:

Isabel, Limited Series

Prodigal Son

March 1:

10 Years, 2012 (HBO)

A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)

Bandits, 2001 (HBO)

Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)

Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)

CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

The Doors, 1991 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)

Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)

Final Space, Seasons 1-2

Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)

Gloria, 2014 (HBO)

Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)

Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)

House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)

Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)

Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)

Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)

The King's Speech, 2010

Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man, 2006 (HBO)

Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)

The Lost Boys, 1987

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015

No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Thirteen, 2007

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

One More Time, 2016 (HBO)

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)

Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)

The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)

The Raven, 2012 (HBO)

Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)

Repentance, 2014 (HBO)

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

School Dance, 2014 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Shadows, 2021 (HBO)

Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

The Voices, 2015 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

March 3:

Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 4:

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere

March 5:

No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 6:

12 oz. Mouse, Season 3

Lost Resort

Rocky, 1975 (HBO)

Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)

Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)

Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)

Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)

Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)

March 8:

The Investigation, Limited Series Finale

March 9:

Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2

COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 10:

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

March 11:

Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere

South ParQ Vaccination Special

Tig n' Seek, Season 1B Premiere

March 12:

Isabel

Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)

Tigtone, Season 2

March 13:

Speed, 1994 (HBO)

Three Busy Debras

March 14:

Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale

Messy Goes to Okido

March 15:

Infomercials

March 16:

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 17:

Superman: The Animated Series

March 18:

Zack Snyder's Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere

Determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

March 19:

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

March 20:

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

March 22:

Beartown, Limited Series Finale

March 23:

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)

March 26:

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

March 27:

Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 30:

The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 31:

Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

