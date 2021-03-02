Holy blockbusters, Batman! It's a big month for new movies on HBO Max. Ever since launching Wonder Woman 1984 on the streaming service just in time for Christmas, HBO Max has become the go-to destination for major new releases on streaming, and this month has a heck of a double whammy with Godzilla vs. Kong and the long-awaited debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League, aka the 4-hour "Snyder Cut" of the 2017 DC superhero movie.
Other highlights arriving on HBO and HBO Max in March include the must-discussed documentary Allen v. Farrow, Superman: The Animated Series, and old favorites like Blade, Steven Soderbergh's Oceans Eleven franchise, both versions of Assault on Precinct 13, and most of the Rocky franchise, from Rocky through Rocky Balboa.
Check out all the new movies and shows on HBO Max in March 2021 below.
Exact Dates TBA:
Isabel, Limited Series
Prodigal Son
March 1:
10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
Blade, 1998
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
Final Space, Seasons 1-2
Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
Gone, 2012 (HBO)
Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
The King's Speech, 2010
Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
The Lost Boys, 1987
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
Malice, 1993 (HBO)
Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
March 3:
Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 4:
Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere
March 5:
No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 6:
12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
Lost Resort
Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
March 8:
The Investigation, Limited Series Finale
March 9:
Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2
COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 10:
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
March 11:
Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere
South ParQ Vaccination Special
Tig n' Seek, Season 1B Premiere
March 12:
Isabel
Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
Tigtone, Season 2
March 13:
Speed, 1994 (HBO)
Three Busy Debras
March 14:
Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
Messy Goes to Okido
March 15:
Infomercials
March 16:
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 17:
Superman: The Animated Series
March 18:
Zack Snyder's Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere
Determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.
March 19:
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
March 20:
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
March 22:
Beartown, Limited Series Finale
March 23:
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)
March 26:
Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
March 27:
Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 30:
The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 31:
Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
