HBO has long been a reliable destination for some of the best shows on TV, and HBO Max has absolutely crushed it with their streaming library since launching last year, so as you'd probably expect, there are a whole bunch of new movies and shows you need to know arriving on HBO and HBO Max this month. And if you're looking for something new to watch, but not sure where to start, we've got a handy rundown of all the new titles and premiere dates set for May 2021.

In the realm of movies, this month's headliner is the day-and-date release of the new Angelina Jolie thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, which arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on May 14. Written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone creator and Oscar-nominated writer of Sicario and Hell or High Water, the film stars Jolie as a survival expert who has to protect a young murder witness from assassins while also contending with the dangerous forest fire unfurling around them. So yeah, that's probably going to be pretty dang intense!

Elsewhere, Christopher Nolan's Tenet is finally making its streaming debut, after the wild mid-pandemic release date saga, and Wonder Woman 1984 is making a return to HBO Max after its limited premiere run back in December. If the new Mortal Kombat has you craving a revisit of the 1995 adaptation, you'll find that version is also available this month - but be aware it's a limited window, it's also leaving this month, along with the 2021 version! And as usual, there's a whole cavalcade of classics.

Image via Warner Bros.

In the TV highlights, this month brings the new Jean Smart comedy vehicle Hacks, along with premieres for Gomorrah Season 4, Legendary Season 2, In Treatment Season 4 (now starring Orange Is the New Black favorite Uzo Aduba as the therapist fielding complicated doctor-patient relationships), and the two-part documentary The Crime of the Century. May also has finales for new HBO originals The Mare of Easttown and The Nevers, as well as Season 2 of A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Check out the complete list of new movies and shows on HBO Max below, along with their premiere dates.

RELATED: The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Gomorrah, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Oslo, Original Film Premiere (HBO)

Adapted from the Tony Award-winning play of the same name, the film is based on a true story of negotiations between implacable enemies — the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Andrew Scott and Ruth Wilson star.

May 1:

17 Again, 2009

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

Anaconda, 1997

Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Black Hawk Down, 2001

The Cable Guy, 1996

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Free Willy, 1993

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Generation Por Que? (HBO)

God's Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Happy Feet Two, 2011

Happy Feet, 2006

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jackie Brown, 1997

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Menace II Society, 1993

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Image via New Line Cinema

Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)

Muriel's Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

My Baby's Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

Rabid, 1977 (HBO)

Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)

Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)

Rudy, 1993

Rush Hour 2, 2001

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Rush Hour, 1998

Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)

Serpico, 1974 (HBO)

Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)

Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

The Debt, 2010 (HBO)

The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)

The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)

The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)

The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection, 2012

Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)

Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Won't You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)

Image via Columbia Pictures

May 2:

Uri and Ella, Season 1

May 3:

300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

May 6:

Hunger, 2008

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

This season features ten new houses igniting the catwalk to battle for the legendary trophy and the $100,000 cash prize. Each episode is a themed extravaganza to see who will be named superior house and move one step closer to becoming “Legendary.”

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere

West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961

May 7:

La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa's Wedding) (HBO)

May 8:

Greenland, 2020 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 , (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

RELATED: Gerard Butler Movies Ranked, From Smoldering Vampires to Smoldering Dragon Hunters

May 9:

Axios (HBO)

May 10:

Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Race for the White House, Season 2

The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)

A two-part documentary directed by Emmy® and Academy Award® winner Alex Gibney (HBO’s “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,” “Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief”), is a searing indictment of Big Pharma and the political operatives and government regulations that enable over-production, reckless distribution and abuse of synthetic opiates.

May 13:

Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere

“Hacks” explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder). In addition to Smart and Einbinder, “Hacks” stars series regular Carl Clemons-Hopkins and recurring guest stars Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter and Rose Abdoo. The series is created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy® winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)

Image via Warner Bros.

May 14:

Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

(Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.)

May 15:

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)

May 16:

The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)

May 19:

Apple & Onion, Season 2A

May 20:

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again, Max Original

The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale

Ellen's Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale

Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)

This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7

May 23:

In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

The reimagining of the series is set in present-day Los Angeles and brings a diverse trio of patients in session with Brooke to help navigate a variety of modern concerns. Issues such as the global pandemic and recent major social and cultural shifts are a backdrop to the work Brooke will undertake – all while she deals with complications in her own personal life.

May 25:

Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

May 26:

Curious George, 2006 (HBO)

May 28:

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

May 30:

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

KEEP READING: 'Mare of Easttown': Who Killed Erin McMenamin? Every Suspect, Ranked

Share Share Tweet Email

Here’s Everything New to Disney+ in May 2021 Anyone wanna watch 'X-Men: The Last Stand' again?

Read Next