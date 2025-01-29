The Big Bang Theory was undoubtedly one of the most-watched sitcoms of the past 20 years, with the show proving so popular that a spin-off titled Young Sheldon managed to break the mold of failing spin-offs and lasted seven years on CBS. However, all good things must come to an end, with Young Sheldon officially taking its final bow in May 2024.

However, out of the dark came new light for Big Bang Theory franchise fans, with a brand-new spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, debuting on the aforementioned network in October 2024. With the first half of the season receiving positive feedback from fans and critics alike, excitement is high for the show to return following a Christmas hiatus. So, without further ado, here's a look at where you can watch the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage midseason premiere.

When is the 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Midseason Premiere Released?

Officially, after over a month away, you can catch the return of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on Thursday, January 30, 2025. This date marks the arrival of plenty of exciting new television, with midseason premieres of the likes of Elsbeth, Ghosts, and Matlock hitting network TV, and the second seasons of The Recruit, Mo, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse debuting on Netflix.

Is the 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Midseason Premiere Live on TV?

Yes! Just like the previous episodes in the spin-off, the midseason premiere of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and beyond will be available to watch live on CBS. The next episode, "Diet Crap", will officially air at 8 p.m. ET, followed directly by Ghosts at 8:30 p.m., Matlock at 9 p.m., and Elsbeth at 10 p.m.

Is the 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Midseason Premiere Streaming?

If you can't catch the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage midseason premiere live on CBS, fear not, as all episodes of this spin-off will be available to stream on Paramount+ following airing. Paramount+ currently host every previous episode in the show, so if you feel the need to catch up before the midseason premiere, check out the link below:

For those without a subscription, prices start at $7.99/month and go up to $12.99/month depending on your package

Watch the 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Midseason Premiere Trailer

Following the release of the previous episode, "An Old Mustang", on December 12, a promo for the upcoming eighth episode was officially released. Featuring a trio of clips from the midseason premiere, it is clear that tensions seem higher than normal, with Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) in a small dispute over the latter's new venture as a sales agent for weight loss supplements. Of course, these tensions will be cut by the show's brand of classic sitcom humor, the sort fans have become accustomed to throughout the entire Big Bang Theory franchise. This is something referred to in Marisa Williams' review of the new spin-off for Collider:

"The premiere cements Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage as a worthy successor in the universe of The Big Bang Theory. The return to multi-camera offers a new perspective on these characters, literally, allowing the comedy we saw from the cast in Young Sheldon to shine even more. Montana and Osment's chemistry makes you want to continue rooting for the couple, even if the show's title implies their marriage (this time around) may be short-lived."

A short but enticing synopsis for the upcoming midseason premiere reads:

"Tensions rise when Georgie intrudes on Mandy's new sales gig; Audrey's conflicted when Jim makes it a point not to coddle Connor."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'?

Although we still don't know exactly how many episodes there will be in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, there's still plenty of information from both the past and future that can help craft an episode schedule that is as detailed as possible.

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "The 6:10 to Lubbock" Georgie and Mandy get fed up staying with her parents and reconsider their living situation after a fight with Mandy's mum. Thursday, October 17, 2024 2 "Some New York Nonsense" Georgie struggles to balance life, work and family; Mandy worries for Georgie's wellbeing; Missy gets into trouble at school. Thursday, October 24, 2024 3 "Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change" Georgie digs into Mandy's past when he discovers she's been hiding thousands of dollars of debt; Mandy tries to right her wrongs by going back to work. Thursday, October 31, 2024 4 "Todd's Mom" Things get awkward when Georgie and Mandy try to make new friends; Jim and Audrey get competitive playing a game with Connor; a fellow waitress at the diner is looking for fun in the wake of her recent divorce. Thursday, November 7, 2024 5 "Thanksgiving" Mandy struggles to get Georgie's family to join him for his first Thanksgiving without his father. Thursday, November 14, 2024 6 "A Regular Samaritan" Georgie joins a church to sell tires to the congregation and Mandy worries there is more to it than that. Thursday, December 5, 2024 7 "An Old Mustang" Georgie worries that he's leaving Connor out of his new project with Jim; Mandy and Audrey struggle to decorate CeeCee's nursery without fighting. Thursday, December 12, 2024 8 "Diet Crap" Tensions rise when Georgie intrudes on Mandy's new sales gig; Audrey's conflicted when Jim makes it a point not to coddle Connor. Thursday, January 30, 2025 9 "A Tire Convention and the Moral High Ground" TBC Thursday, February 6, 2025 10 TBC TBC Thursday, February 13, 2025 11 TBC TBC Thursday, February 20, 2025 12 TBC TBC Thursday, February 27, 2025 13 TBC TBC Thursday, March 6, 2025 14 TBC TBC Thursday, March 13, 2025 15 TBC TBC Thursday, March 20, 2025