The UK-to-US transition, especially for the comedy genre, can often prove tricky, with adaptations of modern British classics such as Gavin and Stacey and The Inbetweeners proving wholly unsuccessful across the pond. However, now and then, a series is simply so universally appreciated a transatlantic translation is an undeniable success, with that certainly becoming the case for Ghosts.

With the UK version a beloved modern masterpiece, the US has managed to strike a similarly adored chord, with the October 2024 debut of the show's fourth season showing no drop in both the quality and the interest of audiences. After a special one-hour Christmas two-parter left many feeling all fuzzy and festive, the countdown was on for the midseason premiere. So, with that in mind, here's a look at exactly how you can watch the Ghosts Season 4 midseason premiere.

When is the 'Ghosts' Season 4 Midseason Premiere Releasing?

Ghosts Season 4's midseason premiere officially debuts on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Alongside new seasons of The Recruit, Mo, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse on Netflix, this date also marks other exciting additions to the television schedule, including the second outing of Paramount+'s School Spirits and new docuseries Scamanda on ABC.

Is the 'Ghosts' Season 4 Midseason Premiere on TV?

The Ghosts will be back after a short hiatus from network television, with all episodes available to watch live on CBS. Not only that, but CBS has a stacked line-up of returning shows for Thursday, January 30, 2025, with the midseason premiere of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage kicking off the fun at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Ghosts at 8:30 p.m., Matlock at 9 p.m., and Elsbeth at 10 p.m, all returning from their winter breaks.

Is the 'Ghosts' Season 4 Midseason Premiere Available to Stream?

Fear not those of you who cannot catch the return of Ghosts live, all episodes in the series are available to stream on Paramount+ following their initial airing. In fact, if you need a fix of Ghosts action whilst you wait for the upcoming midseason premiere, or in case you missed the recent two-part Christmas special, you can watch all previous episodes of Ghosts right now on Paramount+.

For those without a subscription, prices start at $7.99/month and can rise to $12.99/month depending on your package, with more information available via the link below.

Paramount+ Prices and Plans

Watch the 'Ghosts' Season 4 Midseason Premiere Promo

Although frustratingly short, the Ghosts Season 4 midseason premiere promo was released following the previous episode and is available to watch above. There's a lot to look forward to for the remainder of Season 4, with the promise of the show being one of the year's best comedies keeping millions gripped to their screens. For example, the rest of the season will see the return of Hetty's (Rebecca Wisocky) evil ex-husband Elias (Matt Walsh), with his first appearance way back in Season 1 setting the tone for an unforgettable returning character. After seemingly escaping the clutches of hell, Elias is back, and, as actress Wisocky told Collider, someone "needs to put a lock on the gates of hell".

"I don't know if I can tease anything so specific. I'll just say that someone needs to figure out how to put a lock on the gates to hell because he comes back entirely too often. [That’s Hetty’s opinion.] My opinion is that I'm delighted when he comes back because he's so much fun and he's so funny and game and talented, so we had a blast with him. I think people will be surprised that he's got more tricks up his sleeve."

Elsewhere in Season 4's remaining episodes, series star Rose McIver is set to make her directorial debut in episode 13, "Ghostfellas". This is something else Wisocky mentioned in her interview with Collider, saying, "Well, I love Rose McIver. I think she's a wonderful, generous leader. She got to direct an episode this season, and she just crushed it. She did an amazing job. It's going to be such a good episode." A synopsis for the upcoming midseason premiere reads:

"Sam and Jay are forced to cover when Mark demands to meet the silent investor who has been holding up construction."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Ghosts' Season 4?

The entire schedule for Season 4 is not yet known, as the predicted 22 episodes are yet to be confirmed. However, it is still fair to suggest that the main structure of the fourth season can be drawn, with the episode schedule based on information we currently have available reading:

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "Patience" "While Sam and the ghosts race to find him, Isaac comes face to face with Puritan ghost Patience for the first time since she was lost in the dirt." Thursday, October 17, 2024 2 "Sam's Dad" "Sam's dad visits, straining her bond with Patience. Isaac navigates post-breakup with Nigel. Thor and Flower face an awkward situation involving Nancy." Thursday, October 24, 2024 3 "Halloween 4: The Witch" "The ghosts, seeking some excitement during a low-key Halloween, join Patience in putting Sam on a witch trial." Thursday, October 31, 2024 4 "The Work Retreat" "Trevor, who has catfished his way into a remote financial analyst job, is in hot water when he's summoned to a mandatory in-person work retreat. Also, Hetty and Sass start a rumor about Pete." Thursday, November 7, 2024 5 "A Star is Dead" "Alberta offers to help Sam prepare for an audition for a community theatre production; Sass finds a new reason to interfere in Jay's dreams." Thursday, November 14, 2024 6 "The Primary Source" "When Sam's book publisher requires source material for her biography on Isaac, she and Jay take a field trip to find a diary he claims he hid when he was alive." Thursday, December 5, 2024 7 "Sad Farnsby" "When Sam accidentally creates a rift between Sam and Jay's neighbors, the Farnsbys, Henry Farnsby moves into Woodstone; Isaac and Nigel battle over a belated wedding present." Thursday, December 12, 2024 8 "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1" "A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam and Jay prepare to host Jay's hard-to-please dad, difficult-to-impress mum and sister Bela." Thursday, December 19, 2024 9 "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 2" "A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam and Jay prepare to host Jay's hard-to-please dad, difficult-to-impress mum and sister Bela." Thursday, December 19, 2024 10 "The Not-So-Silent Partner" "Sam and Jay are forced to cover when Mark demands to meet the silent investor who has been holding up construction." Thursday, January 30, 2025 11 "Thorapy 2: Abandonment Issues" TBC Thursday, February 6, 2025 12 "It's the End of the World as We Know It and What Were We Talking About?" TBC Thursday, February 13, 2025 13 "Ghostfellas" TBC Thursday, February 20, 2025