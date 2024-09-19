Back in 2020, Collider did a deep dive into the artistic work of Didier Konings, an accomplished concept artist, digital painter, and visual effects artist whose work featured in the likes of Wonder Woman, Rampage, Stranger Things, and Mouse Guard, to name just a few. Since then, Konings has been a busy man, and there have been exciting developments in his career. Last year, Konings teamed up with Make Way Film for his first feature-length project, Heresy, which Collider is delighted to reveal, is set to have its U.S. premiere this week at Fantastic Fest. Since relocating from his native Netherlands, Konings has spent the last ten years working as a concept and VFX artist and, as we've previously noted, his contributions to major studio projects shouldn't be ignored.

His extensive experience in VFX and design played a critical role in Heresy, where he personally handled much of the visual effects work. After directing two award-winning short films over the last four years, Heresy (also known as Witte Wieven) serves as a return to his native Dutch roots, bringing audiences a gripping folk tale of revenge and redemption, mixed with just the right amount of horror thrills. The film received critical and audience acclaim at its world premiere in Rotterdam during IFFR this past January.

What Is 'Heresy' About?

The official description of the project gives you an indication of what to expect from the Folk Horror:

"Didier Konings’ simmering medieval horror Witte Wieven explores the confluence of religion and patriarchy in an excessively puritanical Dutch village. Blamed by her community for being childless, Frieda immerses herself in prayer and ritual. When she returns unscathed from the forbidden forest surrounding the village, having evaded a lecherous butcher, she is condemned as an agent of the devil. Frieda, however, finds new faith in the dark powers that inhabit the woods. Shot in a reduced color palette at the edge of visibility, Konings’ gripping film constructs a convincing pre-modern society whose practices it elucidates with patience and attention. Although set in the Middle Ages, Witte Wieven displays an unmistakably contemporary spirit, crafting a feminist parable about women discovering new ways of understanding their lives and the world."

Heresy will make its bow on US soil at Fantastic Fest this weekend. Stay tuned to Collider for further news and reviews, and be sure to check out the trailer for the film above, if you're brave enough. Badges for Fantastic Fest are sold out, however, if you're in the area screenings will have walk-up tickets available 10 minutes beforehand, depending on availability. You can learn more about the event below.

Visit FantasticFest.com