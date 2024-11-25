Heretic's run at the box office has extended well beyond spooky season, earning another $2.2 million over the most recent weekend despite competition from the likes of Gladiator II and Wicked. Officially, the movie has now surpassed the $30 million mark worldwide, including a domestic haul of $24.7 million, with its third week in theaters proving the movie is still hugely popular. Thanks to this sustained success, Heretic has now officially entered the top 50 movies at the 2024 domestic box office.

The Hugh Grant-led Heretic, sitting at position 49 on the list, has also been joined, thanks to recent earnings, by another popular A24 title, We Live in Time. With less than $300,000 separating the pair, We Live in Time is in 50th position and promises to gain even more speed as other countries, including the UK, are yet to receive the movie. The two movies to lose their positions in the list thanks to the A24 pair are The Bikeriders and Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, Blink Twice.

What Is Hugh Grant's Highest Grossing Movie?

Throughout Grant's illustrious career, the charming Brit has been part of some superbly successful projects. From his early days as a bumbling heartthrob to his new villain era, Grant has proven time and again he is a valuable asset to any ensemble. Grant's first performance to leave any sort of mark at the box office was 1993's The Remains of the Day, which earned a respectable $63.9 million worldwide. Just one year later Grant would hit new heights, with his starring role in Mike Newell's Four Weddings and a Funeral helping achieve $242 million globally. Ever since, the likes of Notting Hill ($363 million), Bridget Jones's Diary ($272 million), Love Actually ($246 million), and many other global triumphs have given the beloved actor a total gross of $4.1 billion.

Grant's most successful project financially came in late last year, when he teamed back up with Paddington 2 director Paul King on Wonka, with Grant portraying the iconic Oompa Loompa. Wonka grossed an eye-watering $628 million worldwide, becoming one of the year's highest earners and cementing itself as Grant's biggest box office triumph of all time. It is unlikely this will ever be matched, and certainly not by Heretic, but, given Grant's stock continues to rise again, who knows which big-ticket franchise he might end up joining?

Heretic has become one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies at the 2024 domestic box office. You can catch the film in theaters now.

