As per usual for a horror movie, especially one that doesn’t exactly qualify as mainstream fare, Heretic has opened to worryingly unenthusiastic audience response. Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods — the writer duo who came up with the original screenplay for John Krasinski’s first A Quiet Place film — Heretic features Hugh Grant as a mysterious man who is paid a visit by two young Mormon missionaries looking to convert him. In recent years, Grant has been having a grand old time playing against type, gradually distancing himself from the romantic hero image that he cultivated all those years ago.

Heretic opened to excellent reviews, but audiences appeared to be mixed. The film has earned a low C+ grade on CinemaScore — a platform that polls viewers to grade films on the basis of how likely they are to recommend them to others. Horror titles typically receive lower grades, regardless of how warmly reviewed they’ve been by critics. Heretic’s C+ CinemaScore puts it on par with fellow horror titles such as Barbarian, Trap, and Imaginary, but above films such as Immaculate, Malignant, and Knock at the Cabin, each of which earned a C grade. The worst-reviewed horror movie in the post-pandemic era is The Exorcism, starring Russell Crowe, which earned a dreadful D CinemaScore.

Reviews for Heretic, which is being distributed domestically by the hip indie outfit A24, have been highly positive. The film holds a “fresh” 93% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime noted that Beck and Woods focus on the religious themes of the story instead of leaning into the horror. He faulted the third act, but praised the cinematography of Park Chan-wook’s regular collaborator Chung Chung-hoon. He described Heretic as “a clever twist on the religious horror genre, bolstered by three strong performances, particularly Grant’s gregarious yet haunting Mr. Reed.”

Could 'Heretic' Become A24's Next Big Horror Hit?

Beck and Woods last directed the science-fiction film 65, starring Adam Driver. The film opened to mixed reviews and under-performed at the box office. Heretic, on the other hand, grossed a little over $1 million in Thursday previews, and is expected to generate over $10 million across its opening weekend. Also starring Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East, Heretic is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.