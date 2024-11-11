Heretic had one of the most successful opening weekends ever for an A24 film, bringing in $11 million domestically to pair with $2.5 million internationally for a worldwide total of $13 million, all on a reported budget of under $10 million. Not only did it take Heretic only a few days in theaters to earn back its budget and become a profit, but the film is also already one of the top 25 highest-grossing A24 movies ever, after only one weekend. Heretic had no trouble moving past the total domestic box office hauls of other 2024 films such as Sing Sing, The Front Room, I Saw the TV Glow, and Love Lies Bleeding, and now the low-budget horror film will zero in on MaXXXine with the hopes of passing it to take the #18 spot.

In addition to becoming one of the top 25 highest-grossing A24 movies of all-time after one weekend, Heretic is also the #67 highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, surpassing the total of major flops such as Halle Berry’s Here, Bill Skarsgård’s The Crow, and Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. Heretic is in a race against The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, another film to premiere this weekend that narrowly earned more by less than $100,000. In the coming days, Heretic will strive to move past Borderlands, which is one of the biggest box office flops of the year, and the horror flick will also attempt to pass others in the same genre such as Immaculate and The Substance, each of which finished their theatrical run in the $15 million ballpark.

Who Stars in ‘Heretic’?

Hugh Grant, famous for his roles Love Actually and Notting Hill, and also for starring in the Paddington movies, plays the lead role of Mr. Reed in Heretic, and he’s joined by Sophie Thatcher in the role of Sister Barnes. Thatcher is best known for Yellowjackets and she also starred opposite Mia Goth in MaXXXine earlier this year. Known for his role as Eric Forman in That ‘70s Show and also for playing Eddie Brock/Venom in Spider-Man 3, Topher Grace also joined Grant and Thatcher in Heretic, alongside other stars such as Chloe East, Elle Young, and Julie Lynn Mortensen.

Heretic is now playing in most theaters worldwide. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

