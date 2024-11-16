Hugh Grant’s performance in Heretic absolutely warrants the praise it’s getting from critics, but the general production of the movie also deserves a round of applause from the writing to the music. Grant's sinister Mr. Reed holds Mormon missionaries Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) captive and asks them to reexamine their faith by offering them a spine-chilling alternative.

Writer/director team Scott Beck and Bryan Woods made sure to make Reed’s theological arguments rooted in things that are comforting and familiar, specifically, board games and music; combined with Grant’s well-known charm, this makes it easier for audiences to believe how effective his character is at pulling other people into his twisted mind games. And Beck and Woods take the music of Heretic a step further by using the end credits to reinforce the movie’s themes about reiteration – but not in the way you might expect. The song that plays over the credits is not one of those discussed in the actual movie, but digging deeper into the background of its production makes it a better choice than it might seem at first.

'Heretic' Uses Music and Monopoly to Talk About Religion

Reed’s whole purpose in Heretic is to impress upon Sisters Barnes and Paxton his twisted interpretation of not just their Mormon religion, but all factions of faith. He does so at first by putting his theories into the context of pop culture – specifically, board games and music. Reed’s ideas about religion are based on the concept of reiteration: everything religious groups believe in is a watered-down copy of something that came before. He compares religion to Monopoly, referring to the fact that the idea of Monopoly was stolen from a game that no one now remembers, and that Monopoly has since spawned multiple versions of itself. More significantly, Reed uses the reiteration of the song “The Air That I Breathe” by The Hollies to drive his point home. He plays the song for Barnes and Paxton several times, then explains that Radiohead used the same melody and structure for their song “Creep;” The Hollies sued Radiohead for copying their song, ending up with songwriting credits and a percentage of the royalties after the fact.

Reed later plays “Creep” for the girls as well, but also explains to the young women that later, Radiohead attempted to get songwriting credits themselves for Lana Del Rey’s song “Get Free” due to its similarities to “Creep.” One band “iterating” another is interesting but not exactly conclusive for Reed's logic; it’s arguably the second dispute between Del Rey and Radiohead that puts a cap on Reed’s point about how nothing is original, including modern religion. But surprisingly, Reed doesn’t actually play “Get Free” at any point in the movie, or even the credits, where it might seem like a good bookend to the two other songs played earlier in the movie. Instead, the filmmakers chose to have Sophie Thatcher herself cover “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” for the end credits. It’s a bit of a curveball, considering how significant the melody of “Get Free” was to the rest of the movie, but there’s actually a good justification for using the Bob Dylan song instead.

The Credits For 'Heretic' End With Sophie Thatcher Singing

Sophie Thatcher spoke to Rolling Stone about covering “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” for Heretic, saying that directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods approached her about it over email. She had only heard Bob Dylan’s version, but the song has actually been covered numerous times, including by Guns N’ Roses. That fact puts it generally in line with the movie's themes, as a cover by itself is still a form of reiteration; however, it’s a weaker example than the Hollies/Radiohead/Del Rey reiteration. A cover by definition implies a non-original work, whereas those three artists were ostensibly trying to make their own “original” song. However, Thatcher’s version is more than just a cover because it also incorporates elements from a second song, specifically Mazzy Starr’s “Fade Into You.” As Thatcher says in the interview, “It was clever, and it works well at the end of the movie to put a little ribbon on it.” She also says they tried to match the "somber, bittersweet feeling" of the ending, which she acknowledges is "ambiguous."

If “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” had been a straightforward cover, it would have been too on-the-nose for the religious themes of the film and a frankly disappointing replacement for the stronger reiteration example of “Get Free.” However, Beck and Woods made sure to take the song to the next level by incorporating “Fade Into You,” and they ended up creating a version that speaks to both the religious and reiteration themes of Heretic.

