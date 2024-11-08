Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Heretic'Heretic, A24's new psychological horror film is full of theological debates, hypocrisy on both sides, and strength in beliefs, creating an ending that satisfies the ideas presented throughout, something it seems that horror films often struggle with. Heretic follows two Mormon missionaries, Sister Paxton (Chloe East) and Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher), as they are trapped in Mr. Reed's (Hugh Grant) house and forced into a sick game, with Reed presenting them Monopoly iterations, dead "prophets" and fake resurrections all in an attempt to make them abandon their religion. However, Heretic’s ending does not pull back a curtain to reveal a devil, or a god, but instead the two sides of humanity. Heretic presents Mr. Reed’s final theological argument surrounding the one true religion, yet Sister Paxton’s response is a great denial of his hypothesis, with Sister Barnes’ revenge being the ultimate nail in the coffin – pun very much intended.

Heretic's thrilling maze of mystery culminates in Mr. Reed arguing to Sister Paxton that the ultimate religion is control. Everything he had shown the missionaries was an attempt to prove to them that they had been manipulated. Mr. Reed’s “prophets” are his key evidence, that they all choose to be there to listen to him, kept in a cage malnourished and unclean. Mr. Reed's attitude is the most horrific thing here, as he casually comments that a weakened person is easier to control, as all other religions know. It is also at this moment that we understand Mr. Reed's way of thinking goes beyond religion, as he earlier hinted at with his Monopoly iteration analogy. His way of thinking transcends religion, economy, every living person we have ever met could, in Mr Reed's theory, subscribe to this ideology.

Sister Paxton gives a great answer to Mr. Reed's pessimistic view of human nature, one that signals hope for humanity. She argues that her belief is in her control, and not for her to push others towards, nor is it Mr. Reed’s prerogative to control others. Her greatest argument is that while she knows prayers most likely don’t work, as shown in the prayer experiment, it’s nice that we still do them out of love. This kind of self-determination is shown when Paxton escapes and sees a butterfly on her finger, as she previously said she wished to be reincarnated as. The film shows us this isn’t real, by cutting to a different angle of Sister Paxton staring at her lonely finger. But again, it is about her own beliefs, rather than controlling what is real and not.

Perhaps the greatest denouncement of Mr. Reed’s theological arguments surrounding control is the moment Sister Barnes seemingly comes back from the dead to drive a nailed board into Mr. Reed’s skull, saving Sister Paxton. Some might argue that this moment was a miracle Mr. Reed claimed wasn't possible and hinted at some kind of divine intervention. However, another way to view this moment is to argue that Sister Barnes was simply able to hold onto life long enough to get her revenge. In a way, this even further disproves Mr. Reed’s argument. Yes, perhaps there is no miracle of cheating death, but his illusion of control is thoroughly shattered at that moment.

Overall, Heretic's ending makes it one of those films that leaves audiences with plenty of things to think about as they exit the cinema. Is religion just about control? Are we all just going round and round in circles trying to learn the truth? Even the most unanswerable question of all: is God real? Certainly, these are questions that would weigh heavily on any mind, though by looking at Sister Paxton and Barnes' actions, we can find a way to respond to these pessimistic possibilities. Rather than having to control others to see from our point of view, we can find comfort in our own faith, and at that point, it might not matter what is real or what isn't.

