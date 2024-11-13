A24’s recent psychological horror Heretic puts us right at the core of one of the biggest questions life has ever had: what is the one true religion? Whilst Hugh Grant’s performance as the sinister Mr. Reed, who is desperate to break the faith of two young Mormon women, is arguably the best part of the film, the bait-and-switch from Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) to Sister Paxton (Chloe East) as the protagonist at the end of the second act is not only a great shock, but gives us the most satisfying third act possible. Thematically, a bait-and-switch works best when we begin to understand the true stakes of the film, and we can look back on what we have seen up to this point in a new context. Heretic most definitely succeeds in this, taking a young naïve missionary, and turning her into the ultimate survivor, which is somewhat akin to a similar misdirect we saw in Ridley Scott's Alien.

The Switch to Sister Paxton Gives Us a Protagonist With the Largest Flaws in 'Heretic'

It has to be Sister Paxton who makes it to the final act because, unlike the bait and switch from Alien, she is the character with the flaws to overcome, whereas Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) feels more like a meta switch due to the stature of her supporting cast, such as John Hurt's Kane and Ian Holm's Ash. Because of this switch, the climax of Paxton learning to accept the uncertainty of faith feels extremely satisfying, showing someone embrace their flaws, naïveté and doubt, and turning them into strength.

The script begins with Sister Paxton talking about her view of pornography, which displays her piously overthinking nature, but the camera on Sister Barnes tricks us into focusing on her, giving us a more relatable way into the movie than the overtly Godly Paxton. If we had begun Heretic from Paxton's point of view, most viewers would have felt detached and perhaps less inclined to root for her, given her unwavering dedication to her existing world view.

Sister Barnes is Too Good a Foil Against Mr. Reed

In the grand scheme of things, Sister Barnes is too self-assured in her own faith. Perhaps she isn’t completely devoted to Mormonism, but has found her own relationship with God, as shown by the contraceptive implant she keeps a secret. Whereas Sister Paxton was born into the Mormon community, Sister Barnes joined the community after the slow and tragic death of her father. The difference between choice and hereditary faith means Barnes, unlike Paxton, has most likely already faced questions about her faith. Her confidence in the outer world displays this, and the fact she has stuck to her faith means Mr. Reed is unlikely to break her, as further displayed when she effectively dismantles his theological argument towards the end of the first act. Because of this, coupled with the theological stakes of the movie, Mr. Reed almost needed to take Sister Barnes out of the equation for any chance of succeeding, leaving Sister Paxton to grow as a person through this whole nightmarish ordeal.

Ultimately, both Sister Paxton and Sister Barnes get the final act that feels the most narratively satisfying. Whilst it could've made for an enjoyable action piece, Barnes fighting her own way out would have felt terribly predictable, whether Paxton survived or not. The fact Paxton has to suffer seeing her friend and religious ally die, as well as being stabbed herself by Mr. Reed, puts all these obstacles in the way that, once overcome, feel necessary for Paxton to grow as a person, despite the tragic circumstances. That is, after all, the whole point of stories. Characters we can relate to go through severe conflict in order to grow, giving audiences cathartic releases and life lessons by the end, something Heretic's bait-and-switch excels in pulling off.

