Keeping with this year’s box office trends, A24’s Heretic is showing signs of promise, even though most major horror movies have struggled to attract audiences. Now having completed 10 days in theaters, the well-received film has passed a significant milestone that pretty much ensures an impressive lifetime haul. Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods — the writer duo behind the first A Quiet Place movie — Heretic is playing in over 3,200 domestic locations, and finished at the number four spot in its second weekend.

The movie grossed $5.1 million this weekend, pushing its running total past the $20 million mark. Starring Hugh Grant as a mysterious middle-aged man who hounds a couple of missionaries when they come knocking at his door, Heretic was produced on a reported budget of around $10 million. The film’s cumulative global box office haul now stands at over $25 million, making it a rich win for A24, in a year when the indie distributor has successfully leveled up thanks to the global achievements of the dystopian thriller Civil War.

But unlike that film, which was produced on a reported budget of $50 million, Heretic is more in line with the kind of movies that A24 cut its teeth on; movies like Hereditary and Midsommar — both widely acclaimed and tremendously successful at the box office. Heretic opened to warm critical response itself, and appears to have settled at a “fresh” 92% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime praised Chung Chung-hoon’s cinematography, and described the film as “a clever twist on the religious horror genre.”

The Horror Genre Has Taken a Hit this Year