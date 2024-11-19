In its second weekend of release, A24’s Heretic managed to pass the $20 million milestone domestically and the $25 million milestone worldwide. And so dire is the situation this year for the horror genre that it is already on the verge of becoming one of the top 10 scary movies of 2024 at the domestic box office. Heretic just overtook the far more expensive (and IP-driven) The First Omen, which flopped with a little over $20 million domestically some months ago. The First Omen was, until recently, the 11th-biggest horror movie of the year.

That position has now been taken over by Heretic, which is around $5 million shy of passing Abigail’s $25 million lifetime haul to become the 10th-biggest horror movie of the year. The last few months have been rather difficult for the usually bankable horror genre, with a string of studio releases failing to live up to expectations. For instance, movies such as Speak No Evil, The Strangers: Chapter 1, Night Swim and Imaginary — all ranked between five and 10 on this year’s horror chart — collectively failed to hit the $50 million mark domestically. In fact, none of them even managed to pass the $40 million milestone.

Instead, the more indie-spirited films such as The Substance, Immaculate, MaXXXine, and Late Night with the Devil were perceived as successful in relation to their budgets. Two niche titles, however, truly broke out. Longlegs ended up becoming the highest-grossing film in Neon’s history by grossing $74 million domestically, while Terrifier 3 shattered expectations when it generated more than $53 million domestically. The year’s top-grossing horror movies so far are A Quiet Place: Day One ($138 million), Alien: Romulus ($105 million), Longlegs ($74 million), and Smile 2 ($65 million).

Hugh Grant Is in His Villain Era

Starring Hugh Grant as a mysterious middle-aged man who hounds a couple of missionaries when they come knocking at his door, Heretic is directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the writing duo behind the first A Quiet Place movie. Produced on a reported budget of around $10 million, Heretic opened to excellent reviews, and appears to have settled at a “fresh” 91% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime praised the film’s performances, Chung Chung-hoon’s cinematography, and described Heretic as “a clever twist on the religious horror genre.”

With $26 million worldwide, Heretic also stars Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher in supporting roles. You can watch the film in theaters