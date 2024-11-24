It’s a sign of just how low-stakes the year 2024 has been for the horror genre that Heretic is about to enter an elite box office list with just around $24 million in the bank domestically. Now in its third weekend of release, the movie generated around $2.3 million despite having lost over 1,500 domestic theaters. Heretic is around $1 million shy of overtaking Abigail’s $25 million lifetime domestic haul to become the 10th-biggest horror film of the year.

Combined with its $7 million overseas haul, the movie’s cumulative global figures have now passed the $30 million mark — a terrific result for an A24 title that reportedly cost less than $10 million to produce. Heretic is directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the writer duo behind John Krasinski’s first A Quiet Place hit, and the science-fiction film 65, which underperformed at the box office with around $60 million worldwide against a reported budget of $45 million.

Heretic stars Hugh Grant in the central role, playing against type as a mysterious middle-aged man who hounds a couple of missionaries who come knocking at his door. The missionaries are played by Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher. Grant broke out with a string of romantic comedy hits in the 1990s but appears to be enjoying himself playing villainous roles in recent years. In addition to the Paddington movies, he has also appeared as slippery characters in a couple of Guy Ritchie’s recent films and was seen as the antagonist in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Last year, he saw tremendous success as a cast member in Wonka, which grossed over $600 million worldwide.

'Heretic' Is Among the Year's Best-Reviewed Horror Films

Heretic opened to excellent reviews and appears to have settled at a 91% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that the movie “is at its best when it lets Grant take the reins with a lengthy monologue and go off on his visitors, using Monopoly as a metaphor for religion, singing Radiohead songs, and doing a Jar Jar Binks impression.” Heretic is now A24’s second-biggest film of 2024, ahead of We Live in Time ($24 million) and behind only Civil War ($68 million).

You can watch the film in theaters before it debuts on digital streaming platforms in December. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.