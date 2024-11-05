Charming and witty, with a smile that could make anyone swoon, it’s completely understandable why Hugh Grant has long been cast as the romantic interest in so many of our favorite films. Whether you’re a fan of Notting Hill or Love Actually, or maybe even the Bridget Jones film series, Grant has the ability to charm even the most cold-hearted among us. In recent years, the actor has been flexing a different part of his acting muscles, leaning more into the dark and dismal versus the handsome leading man. Through performances in titles like Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the BAFTA recipient has cheekily flashed a completely different side. In his most chilling performance yet, Grant takes the lead in Scott Beck and Bryan Woods’ Heretic. Uncovering the darker side of belief systems and religion, the movie follows Grant’s Mr. Reed, a man who invites two Mormon missionaries (Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East) into his home and tosses them into a life-or-death situation that puts their faith to the test.

During a recent conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, the directors dug into what made Grant the perfect man for the role of the conniving and calculated psychopath. Noting that one of their biggest draws to turning Grant into their Mr. Reed was the fact that he has been synonymous with rom-coms for so long, Beck said:

“That was kind of our attraction to Hugh Grant, first and foremost, when we thought of him for this role, is that he has built up so much goodwill with audiences around the world over his romantic comedy movies that we all love and grew up with, but he’s also gotten into this darker side of his persona in the last 12 years since Cloud Atlas. We love how the mash of those two — the charm, the wit, but the intellect and that darker edge — all coalesces into this world.”

Hugh Grant's Transformation Into a Sociopath for 'Heretic'

As those who have seen as much as the trailer for Heretic can already surmise, the character of Mr. Reed is a quiet and reserved one, who just so happens to have a bizarre maze built into his home to torture unknowing victims. Revealing how simple Grant’s transformation in and out of character was, Woods said:

“It’s crazy seeing him on set because he feels like a method actor. He is Mr. Reed. You’re looking at Mr. Reed, and you’re talking to Mr. Reed, and then we’ll wrap, and then he’ll go home and he looks like a movie star. He’s so handsome and cool, and it’s like, ‘Who is this guy? We’ve been hanging out with Mr. Reed all day long.’ It’s amazing.”

Heretic will arrive in cinemas on November 8. Stay tuned at Collider for Nemiroff's full conversation with Beck and Woods and grab your tickets for Heretic below.

Heretic Heretic follows a disillusioned former monk who embarks on a perilous journey to discover the truth behind a mystical artifact rumored to hold immense power. As he encounters various factions vying for control, he must reevaluate his beliefs and determine the moral path amidst an unfolding conspiracy. Release Date November 8, 2024 Director Scott Beck , Bryan Woods Cast Hugh Grant , Sophie Thatcher , Chloe East , Topher Grace , Elle Young Runtime 110 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Scott Beck , Bryan Woods Studio(s) A24 Distributor(s) A24 Character(s) Mr. Reed , Sister Barnes , Sister Paxton , Elder Kennedy , Prophet Expand

