Heretic offers a modern take on Mormonism, showing the religion through the perspective of two young female missionaries, Sister Paxton (Chloe East) and Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher). The movie immediately shows that girls are not sheltered from 21st-century issues, with discussions of contraception, condoms, and pornography. The movie portrays the adversities they face as young Mormon women and therefore opens up a conversation about how modern society could cause them to question their faith. Heretic acknowledges the satirical extremity in how Mormons have been portrayed in popular culture before, outlining to the audience that this horror isn’t a parody but instead grounded in very real dilemmas and fears. Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton serve to debunk Mormon stereotypes while still being characters that are so richly constructed that they are empathetic and easy to root for. This means the audience can easily place themselves into their perspective and allows the complex ideas of the movie to become more relevant and accessible.

The Opening Scene of ‘Heretic’ Shows Mormonism in the 21st Century

The choice to make the two lead protagonists in Heretic young women allows it to explore the facets and complexities of modern-day Mormonism. This is immediately apparent from the conversation the pair are having as the movie opens. As Sister Paxton and Sister Barnes take a break from their missionary work, they sit on a bench and the topic of discussion is fairly standard for teenagers. They talk about their feelings towards sex and intimacy, showing interest in pornography (especially Sister Paxton). The openness of the discussion shows young missionaries aren’t as naive as stereotypes would have people believe. Sister Paxton and Sister Barnes exist in the modern world and are therefore aware of its complexities. The scene also sets up the movie's sense of humor, as it's aware that seeing two young Mormon women discuss the details of a home porno is shocking, to say the least.

The girls also discuss the absurdity of condom sizes, which acts as a dual meaning. It firstly serves as another indication of their awareness and that they are not sheltered. However, they also mention false advertising, and how adverts can have you believe something that isn't necessarily true. This absence of evidence and dogmatic belief serves as the thesis for the whole movie. The initial conversation also frames the later reveal of the contraceptive implant as less of a gag but more of an admittance of the complexity of being a modern-day missionary, When Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant) is attempting to convince Sister Paxton that it is simply a mind control device, it is obvious she knows this isn’t true but only because of the early character building.

‘Heretic’ Takes Well-Known Mormon Traditions and Reframes Them

When the girls are walking through town towards Mr. Reed’s house, Sister Paxton has her tights and skirt pulled down by another teenage girl to reveal her “magic underwear.” This term is often used by people outside the Mormon church to describe the undergarments worn by Mormons to symbolize their relationship with God. Right before the incident, we hear Sister Paxton seeing the three teenagers joke around and saying to Sister Barnes "I love these girls already." The movie makes a point of how open Sister Paxton is to the ways of other young women who aren't in the church, while many would assume every Mormon to be extremely judgmental of those who don't have the same beliefs. While it's a small comment (and may not represent every Mormon in real life), it makes the subsequent assault that much more upsetting.

Heretic has already taken the time to humanize the girls, so this bullying and embarrassment creates empathy and shows the microaggressions they face as young Mormon women. It adds context to rationalize why they may question their faith. The movie uses these early scenes to outline why Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton may have difficulty understanding their faith, and how they overcome the adversities of their modern environment.

Since both Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher grew up in the Mormon church, there is a grounded truth to their performance. It allows the tone to feel genuine as opposed to satirical. Although co-director Scott Beck told Entertainment Weekly that it "was not necessarily on our bingo card when we were casting," the fact the two actresses could hone in on personal experience made them ideal for the role. East explained that she wishes she “didn’t know (the role) so well, and she had to research stuff” but the reality was Sister Paxton was already "inside her.”

Heretic succeeds because it is open to interpretation; it never pushes one singular agenda and allows the audience to actively decipher their own message from the symbolism. It offers counter-arguments to every point it puts forward, with Hugh Grant’s long monologues about religion framed as theory rather than fact. It takes the same, open-minded and nuanced approach to its portrayal of Mormonism, as its use of a modern, youthful perspective allows it to offer meaningful ideas to theological debate.

Heretic is currently showing in theaters across the U.S.

