Horror fans have a new exciting film to look out for as The Witcher star Emma Appleton is set to star in Heretic, an upcoming folk horror film. Now audiences can see their first look at the film, which recently wrapped production in England, as an exclusive via Deadline has revealed the first image from the movie, which features the actor in the midst of a terrifying town panic.

The image features Appleton dressed in old English clothing, with her face covered in blood, hinting that a sinister scenario is taking place. Specific details on the upcoming horror project remain under wraps, but Deadline reports that the film will center on a brutal witch hunt that threatens to tear apart a small religious community following the death of a town member, which happened over mysterious circumstances.

With an intriguing premise that echoes some of the most terrifying moments in history alongside horror classic like The Witch, Heretic is undoubtedly shaping up to be a potential horror classic. Whether the film will resonate with audiences remains to be seen, but 2023 has, so far, proven to be an incredibly lucrative year for the horror genre with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. So perhaps Heretic will be able to generate a similar level of success. Only time will tell when the film debuts sometime in the near future.

Horror Won’t Be the Only Genre Emma Appleton Will Be Tackling

Appleton stars as the lead character of the film, with Jodhi May, Lewis Gribben, and Barney Harris, alongside Oliver Maltman, James Swanton, and Toby Stephens. The upcoming movie will be the debut feature of Dean Puckett, who helms the project, which is co-produced by Daria Nitsche and James Brant. Ella Turner serves as an associate producer on the film, with Piers Holdsworth Hunt attached as an executive producer alongside Kate Byers, Linn Waite, Malik Ali, Badie Ali, and Hamza Ali, with Evan Leighton-Davis, and Rupert Hanbury-Tenison. Many may remember Appleton for her role in the hit comedy series Everything I Know About Love, which was well-received by critics and audiences. However, the upcoming horror film won’t be the only exciting project for fans of Appleton to watch out for, as the actor is also set to star in The Killing Kind, an upcoming legal thriller series. No official release date has been revealed yet, but the show is expected to debut on Paramount+ sometime in 2024.

No official release date for Heretic has been announced yet. Stay tuned for further updates, and check out the official trailer for Everything I Know About Love, which Appleton stars in below.