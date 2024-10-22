For one night only this month, you can see Hugh Grant terrify a pair of American missionaries - and smell it, too. A24 and Alamo Drafthouse are teaming up to hold special multi-sensory screenings of the new horror film Heretic. Variety reports that the special screenings will be held on October 30, a week before the film opens wide on November 8.

A24 and Alamo are collaborating with fragrance designers Joya Studio to infuse theaters with the scent of blueberry pie during a pivotal scene in the film; Joya's atomization technology employs cold-air diffusion to disperse scented molecules as fine, dry air without the use of heat, water or alcohol. Said Heretic directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, "The blueberry pie in Heretic is activated by Hugh Grant’s Mr. Reed as a metaphor for blind faith and a disturbing reminder to question everything. When we first heard A24’s bold idea to resurrect the multi-sensory experience to underline this crucial sequence it made us howl with laughter. We’re so excited that audiences have this unique opportunity to be immersed in the world of the film." Other advanced screenings without the multi-sensory gimmick will instead come with exclusive treats and scratch-and-sniff cards. For screenings near you or to buy tickets, visit Drafthouse.com.

What Other Movies Have Used a Scent Gimmick?

The idea of combining in-theater scents with a movie screening has been explored by filmmakers since the 1940s, when Walt Disney considered it for Fantasia. However, it was not actually realized in a feature film until 1959's Behind the Great Wall, a travelogue through China, that employed "AromaRama" that infused the theater with odors. A month later came 1960's Scent of Mystery, a comedy-mystery that starred future Indiana Jones sidekick Denholm Elliott and featured a cameo from Elizabeth Taylor; it was presented in "Smell-O-Vision", which employed similar technology. Neither was particularly successful, and the technology was largely abandoned. As an homage to these early attempts, John Waters' 1981 film Polyester was presented in "Odorama", with audience members given scratch-and-sniff cards to use at pivotal moments of the film. As fans of Waters can probably guess, not all the odors were pleasant ones.

Heretic stars Grant as a man who opens his door to two Mormon missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) - but his seeming hospitality turns into a harrowing exploration of faith and terror. Collider's Ross Bonaime gave the film a positive review, praising Grant's "delightfully strange and exciting" performance and the film's refreshing take on the religious horror genre.

Heretic's multi-sensory screenings will take place on October 30 exclusively at Alamo Drafthouse theaters, with a wide release to follow on November 8. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.