If you thought Hugh Grant was good at playing devilish villains before, Heretic is about to make you think again. A24's latest horror extravaganza has already been the subject of rave reviews before it's official release, and those reviews are on full display in a brand-new trailer for the anticipated film. Similar to the first trailer for Heretic, the new footage keeps the film's mysterious plot under wraps, but it also makes clear that this is a horror spectacle that needs to be seen on the big screen.

The new footage for Heretic showcases Hugh Grant's Mr. Reed preparing for something truly wicked. He's turned his home into a house of horrors that will soon be explored and discovered by two missionaries named Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East). As the title of the film implies, religion and faith are themes at the forefront of Heretic's narrative, and that's something that Barnes and Paxton are going to find out very quickly. Their faith will no doubt be tested when they see what kind of games Mr. Reed has in store for them.

The official plot synopsis for Heretic reads as follows:

Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed, becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

2024 Has Been a Phenomenal Year For Horror

Close

Heretic's hugely positive critical reception is continuing a positive trend for the horror genre in 2024. It really has been an incredible year for the genre, particularly for films like Heretic that have taken a more ambiguous approach to their film's marketing. Just a few months ago, Longlegs became a viral hit for it's obscure trailers and strong critical response.

It doesn't end with Longlegs and Heretic either, as several other horror flicks have been making waves in the industry. Other examples include the found footage talk show film Late Night with the Devil, the psychological thriller Speak No Evil, and the latest scary sci-fi entry of Alien: Romulus. That's not all that horror fans can expect from 2024 this year either, as we still have yet to see other anticipated films such as Terrifier 3 and Nosferatu.

Heretic officially debuts exclusively in theaters on Friday, November 8, 2024.