Throughout his career, Hugh Grant has charmed the socks off audiences thanks to his copious appearances in rom-coms and through his money-making smile. The actor has become a name synonymous with the genre, having starred in a string of classics, including Love Actually, Notting Hill, and the Bridget Jones franchise — just to skim the surface. But last year, Grant used his charisma for the powers of evil thanks to his leading performance in Scott Beck and Bryan Woods’ Heretic.

The religious horror film isn’t your run-of-the-mill title in the sub-genre, as it relies heavily not on guts and gore, but on Grant’s character’s lengthy monologues and disdain for religion. During one of the more intense peaks of the film, Grant’s Mr. Reed is giving his Mormon prisoners, Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East), a rundown on how religions have been copying one another since the beginning of time, using the Parker Brothers’ classic board game, Monopoly, The Hollies’ 1974 rock song, “The Air That I Breathe,” and George Lucas’ Star Wars: The Phantom Menace as examples.

Over the weekend, Collider’s Aidan Kelley was able to catch up with Beck and Woods on the red carpet for the Independent Spirit Awards, at which the pair were nominated for their work on the movie’s screenplay. Happy to break down how they reached the specific illustrations used in Mr. Reed’s lengthy monologue, Beck told Kelley:

“It’s all about putting your antennas out thinking about what we encountered in our past that feels like a good parallel. And for us as kids that grew up on the — 1999 was such an integral year with The Phantom Menace, it felt like, yeah that's what George Lucas was kind of tapping into — the root of religion and the root of belief and finding some sort of answers in the mysticism of life. So I don't know, it felt like an obvious comparison to us.”

If you’re a Scream fan, you’ll know the story behind filming the movie’s iconic Scene 118, which is essentially half of the movie. Likewise, Woods explained that Mr. Reed’s big speech about board games and religion was one of the longest sequences that he’s ever penned, clocking in at a whopping 30 pages in length. Sharing the fun the team had working on that lengthy sequence, he added:

“It was a really fun scene to write and to work on. That whole library scene is a 30 page scene in a script. It's like you've never written a scene that long before and to have Hugh Grant come in and take it and treat it like music and make it really come alive and him shift gears and keep it engaging and interesting. We're so lucky we got to work with him and see him bring that kind of monopoly speech to life. It was really cool.”

