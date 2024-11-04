One of A24's most exciting new releases, Heretic is a religious horror with plenty of twists that has already earned almighty praise from those who have been lucky enough to see it. Debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival, the movie is set to make its US theatrical debut on November 8, 2024. Such is the film's praise, that it's already achieved the coveted certified fresh rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with critics scoring the film an impressive 95%.

The film is more than deserving of its high praise too, with early responses bursting with applause for this wonderfully devious horror flick. One such critic to report positively on their viewing experience was Collider's Ross Bonaime, who was able to watch the movie during its premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Bonaime said:

"Heretic is a clever twist on the religious horror genre, bolstered by three strong performances, particularly Grant’s gregarious yet haunting Mr. Reed. It certainly falls into a disappointing purgatory in the final third, but Beck and Woods’ approach to the genre is a refreshing one, exploring the hypocrisies of organized religion in a way we rarely see in mainstream cinema. And hey, Grant does a pretty great Jar Jar."

'Heretic' Is Hugh Grant at His Best

Hugh Grant is known most fondly for his roles as a charming British heartthrob in the 90s and early 2000s. From Four Weddings and a Funeral to the suave Prime Minister in Love Actually, Grant's bumbling but beautifully charismatic style made him the quintessential face of the British rom-com style made famous by Richard Curtis. However, in recent years, Grant has entered his villain era, with Heretic not just the best example of this, but a performance well worth rivaling his heartthrob heyday. In fact, it is Grant's perception as the adorable male lead that makes this Heretic performance even more sinister, with the actor using his pleasantries to perfectly juxtapose the horror of his actions. This is something referenced in Bonaime's review of the film, saying:

"Espousing his religious rants with great gusto and excitement is Grant as Mr. Reed, a delightfully strange and exciting role for the actor. Grant has been on a roll lately with villainous performances, both in Paddington 2 and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and his role in Heretic is a solid addition to this lineup. Like those other films, Heretic knows that with Grant at the helm, all you really need to do is step back, aim the camera at him, and let him go on a tear. Here, Grant is reveling in destroying the spirit of these two girls, pointing out the holes in logic within their religion, and genuinely enjoying the back-and-forth that this pair provides in this dialogue about faith. Heretic is at its best when it lets Grant take the reins with a lengthy monologue and go off on his visitors, using Monopoly as a metaphor for religion, singing Radiohead songs, and doing a Jar Jar Binks impression. It’s basically everything you could want from a villainous Grant role."

