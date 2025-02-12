Max has finally announced when Heretic will be available for streaming on their catalog. According to Deadline, the horror story featuring Hugh Grant will be making its way to the streaming platform on March 7. The film premiered in theaters last year after a successful run at the Toronto International Film Festival. Heretic questions religious faith through a dangerous character that allowed Hugh Grant to display his talent in a performance different from what audiences would expect from the artist. The protagonists of the film must find a way to escape in the horror film that will be available for streaming on the same platform as The White Lotus and The Last of Us.

Heretic sees Hugh Grant portraying Mr. Reed. The character is conflicted regarding people's love for religion in their lives, claiming that they serve no purpose. That was the idea Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East) had to confront when walking into the killer's home. The young missionaries were trapped against their will by the antagonist of this horror tale. Their faith was questioned while Grant's character attempted to take their lives. Heretic kept audiences on the edge of their seats with Barnes and Paxton trying to fight against a sinister force.

Heretic was directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Before finding themselves involved in the story about Barnes and Paxton attempting to escape from Mr. Reed's grasp, the filmmakers were involved in the development of the first A Quiet Place entry as writers. After that, Beck and Woods took Adam Driver on a wild ride thanks to 65. The science fiction adventure depicted the Star Wars star as a space explorer who is accidentally sent back in time to a version of our planet filled with dinosaurs. Heretic just confirmed that the directors excel in the horror genre.

The Cast of 'Heretic'