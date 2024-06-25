The Big Picture Missionary work gets dangerous in the first trailer for A24's Heretic.

Heretic star Sophie Thatcher shines in the horror genre with roles in Yellowjackets, The Boogeyman, and the upcoming films MaXXXine and Companion.

Faith is being put to the test in the trailer for A24’s upcoming psychological thriller, Heretic. Starring Hugh Grant (Wonka), Sophie Thatcher (The Boogeyman), and Chloe East (Popular Theory), the teaser sets the stage for a sinister encounter between two Mormon missionaries and a soul they hope to save. Unfortunately for the pair of girls, they’ll need more than prayers if they hope to make it out alive. Helmed and written by collaborative duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the first look doesn’t rely on jumpscares to make the viewer feel uneasy but instead kills them with the unnerving kindness of Grant’s character, Mr. Reed.

Let’s face it — missionarying is hard. Any sort of gig in the realm of cold calling is difficult, but it’s especially tough to be shut down in person, sometimes with doors slamming within inches of your face. This is exactly the type of day the movie’s two main characters and missionaries (Thatcher and East) are having by the time they reach the door of Mr. Reed. Still, they greet the well-mannered man with a zest to spread their religion and are happy to come inside to meet his wife and chat while waiting for an oven-fresh pie. After rounds of questions and answers, the girls realize there is no wife — and more importantly, no pie — and that they’re now trapped inside the home of a madman who forces them to lean on their faith to escape his maze-like creation.

Beck and Woods have long been joining forces to thrill audiences, having previously helmed and penned titles such as University Heights and Nightlight before their careers really took off as the scribes behind 2018’s A Quiet Place. Since then, the creative collaborators and friends have kept busy writing and directing the Eli Roth-produced horror flick, Haunt, and the Adam Driver-led sci-fi thriller, 65. Heretic will act as a sort of reunion with the filmmakers and Thatcher as the pair previously penned Rob Savage’s The Boogeyman, in which their leading lady starred.

‘Heretic’ Is The Next Step On Sophie Thatcher’s Ladder To Scream Queen Status

After several smaller roles in television and film, Thatcher’s career took off like an explosion of jet fuel with the arrival of Showtime’s Yellowjackets. Since then, the young actress has been nabbing horror-centered gigs left and right with Heretic’s arrival following her aforementioned appearance in Savage’s adaptation of Stephen King’s short story, The Boogeyman. Hopping in at the tail end of Ti West’s slasher saga, Thatcher will soon be seen alongside killer queen Mia Goth in the highly anticipated flick, MaXXXine, and was also tapped to join the cast of Zach Cregger’s (Barbarian) sci-fi scare, Companion. If ever there was a genre for Thatcher to be typecast in, it would be strong-willed women of horror.

Check out the trailer for Heretic above and see it in cinemas when the movie arrives on November 15. You can also check out the new poster below.