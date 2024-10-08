At the beginning of the new trailer for Heretic, Hugh Grant’s character, Mr. Reed, is all of us. There’s a knock on his door and, when he sees two Mormon missionaries outside, he pauses for a second before engaging them in conversation. It’s within that pause that his parallels with regular audiences end as — not only does he begin chatting with the evangelists — but he turns out to be a raging psychopath who traps them in a faith-based game of cat and mouse. Fun!

The latest trailer for Scott Beck and Bryan Woods’ co-penned and directed feature follows Sophie Thatcher’s Sister Barnes and Chloe East’s Sister Paxton inside Mr. Reed’s house where they make awkward small talk with the stranger until they’re ready to get on out of there. Unfortunately, by this point, they’re already trapped. Taking every woman’s darkest fear of a man trying to hold (mansplain) a philosophical conversation with them and adding the twist of possible death (more relatable than we’d like), the two missionaries must make the right decisions if they have any hope of survival.

Babes, this isn’t your Wonka or Notting Hill, Grant, okay? Gone is the Oompa-Loompa and the charming man, and in his place is an unstable sociopath with a real bone to pick with religion. Meanwhile, Heretic continues Thatcher’s rise as a modern-day scream queen. The actress celebrated her breakthrough role in the uber-popular and thrilling Showtime series, Yellowjackets, and also delivered a chilling and commanding performance in Rob Savage’s adaptation of Stephen King’s short story, The Boogeyman. Continuing down the terror-filled road, Thatcher was most recently spotted in the debut trailer for the psychological horror flick Companion, in which she’ll star opposite Jack Quaid.

‘Heretic’ Marks Yet Another Fantastic Film For A24’s 2024 Run

2024 has been a killer year for the indie studio known for putting out intriguing, chilling, and thought-provoking pieces of cinema. Prior to the arrival of Heretic, titles like Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, I Saw the TV Glow, MaXXXine, Sing Sing, and A Different Man, gave audiences something completely different from their typical movie fare. Along with Heretic, the studio will round out the year with a promising lineup that includes We Live in Time, Y2K, The Brutalist, and Babygirl.

Watch Grant terrifying the daylights out of Thatcher and East above in the latest trailer for Heretic and catch it in cinemas when it arrives on November 8.

