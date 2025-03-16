[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Picture This.]

Summary In the Amazon MGM Studios film 'Picture This,' Pia finds love in unexpected places, igniting a second chance with her first love, Charlie.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin explores a lighter character in 'Picture This' compared to bad boy Hardin Scott in the 'After' franchise.

Fiennes Tiffin pitches prequel and sequel ideas for the rom-com.

In the Amazon MGM Studios rom-com Picture This, Pia (Simone Ashley) is caught up in the whirlwind of her sister Sonal’s upcoming wedding and pressure from their mother to find her own partner. While Pia is struggling to keep her photography studio open, even though the past due bills are demanding attention, a spiritual guru tells her that she will find true love and career success in the next five dates she goes on. But when she runs into her ex Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), she begins to question her choices, personally and professionally, and the chaos her life has become.

Pia’s first love, Charlie stayed behind when Pia went to university in London, but that doesn’t mean his feelings for her just went away. When they suddenly find themselves back in each other’s lives, it not only gives them the possibility of a second chance, but they also challenge each other in ways that make them want to spend time together.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Fiennes Tiffin talked about how playing a romantic lead who’s just a nice guy compares to playing Hardin in the After franchise, shooting so close to home that you can sleep in your own bed, the moment in the film that he was nervous about making sure it worked, finding the right tone, being a part of the wedding scenes, finding chemistry with co-star Ashley, and whether he believes Pia and Charlie were meant for each other. He also discussed taking on the iconic character Sherlock Holmes for the upcoming Young Sherlock TV series from Guy Ritchie, what he looks for in a project, and how he views success.

While He Loved His ‘After’ Bad Boy, Hero Fiennes Tiffin Enjoyed Being the Nice Guy in ‘Picture This’

"I loved playing Hardin.'

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Collider: We met talking about the After movies, and your character in those is really the quintessential bad boy. With this movie, you’re playing someone who’s really just a nice guy. So, after spending several movies playing someone who is as volatile and tortured as Hardin often was, was it refreshing to play someone not like that, who’s just trying to reconnect with somebody that they haven’t seen in a while?

HERO FIENNES TIFFIN: You make a very good point. I probably wasn’t aware of how much I would enjoy that. It’s not like I was searching for something different. I loved playing Hardin. As an actor, you want things that you have to explore and put some effort into to figure out and try to get behind. But with Charlie in Picture This, as far as most roles I’ve done go, it was very close to home and it was nice. What I really liked about it is that I feel like there’s a tendency to paint these characters as a typical heartthrob or performative, and I loved how down-to-earth and grounded and quite normal Charlie was.

Charlie is just a guy that seems to know who he is and who has his life together.

FIENNES TIFFIN: It’s that self-assurance, and he did have his life together. But the grass is always greener. If I did a number of films playing Charlie, I’m sure I’d want to go back to a darker place, like with Hardin.

When you play someone like Charlie, in a story that’s fun and light, do you just go home happy, at the end of the day?

FIENNES TIFFIN: Don’t get me wrong, I’d still be happy after playing Hardin. It didn’t seep through and feel like it was torturing me. If anything, it was probably quite the opposite because you realize what Hardin’s going through and you get back to your own life with that comparison and you feel you feel very blessed. With Charlie, I got to shoot in East London. I got to sleep in my own bed, which became a real luxury. We’re lucky to be traveling the world and filming abroad often. That has stuff about it that’s exciting and fun too. But this was such a treat because I was playing a character close to home in a film that’s about stuff that’s close to home and the location was close to home. What makes Pia fill some way for him is how down-to-earth and reliable and dependable he is. Often, with these stories, the ladies are attracted to a heartthrob for some bigger performative reason. It was just nice and refreshing to play a character who was just grounded and dependable.

I actually really liked the fact that when the two of them first reconnect, it’s at her sister’s engagement and he has a date with him, but he makes a point to say that he just met her and that they don’t really have that much of a connection. Because of that, it never seems like he’s cheating on his date with Pia.

FIENNES TIFFIN: Let’s talk about that. Our director, Prarthana [Mohan], was fundamental in making that make sense and making it work. I was conscious of feeling like, “Is Charlie being a bit of a dick here, by bringing this girl to the wedding, but then somewhat trying to rekindle with Pia?” But our director did a great job of balancing that out and hopefully making the audience not feel like Charlie was doing anything wrong here. That was something that we had to get the measurements right on.

It’s also funny that she just keeps reappearing and wants to have fun.

FIENNES TIFFIN: She was great. So much of what makes that work and makes us not feel like Charlie’s doing the wrong thing is how she played the character. She’s just always having so much fun and is so happy to be there. She gets something that she wants at the end, as well. When reading the script, I was really conscious of, “Is Charlie going to come across like he’s doing the wrong thing here?” But I think we all came together and made it work.

There’s a lightness and sweetness to the tone of this. Did you have conversations about that, or did that just feel like where it naturally sat?

FIENNES TIFFIN: There were conversations. It feels like such an ensemble piece, and everyone brings something different to it. (Director) Prarthana [Mohan] and Simone [Ashley], as well, being a producer on it, we were all paying attention to every character dynamic. It was there on the page, but the team made a real effort to make sure that we kept our eye on that throughout the whole filming process. It’s important to have representation, but it’s also important to not make that the sole purpose. Getting that balance right, of having that representation, and giving a real insight into Indian wedding culture and family culture, but not making that the sole purpose, it’s still relatable to anyone, wherever you’re from.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin Found an Easy Chemistry With His 'Picture This’ Co-Star Simone Ashley

“We actually met for the first time in the doctor’s office.”

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

When did you and Simone Ashley meet? Did you guys immediately have a sense of what that dynamic would be?

FIENNES TIFFIN: Simone gets a lot of credit for that because she just did such a good job from the start. She made it feel like the set was just going to be fun. We were just going to have fun while shooting this. Despite the fact she was in every day and was, I’m sure, exhausted, she never showed it. Her professionalism was unmatched, but also her ability to keep it lighthearted and fun. It’s quite easy to have too much fun and forget about the nuances and particular parts of the work that you need to get right. A lot of the time when you do these films, or any films, you go and do a check-up and make sure, essentially, that you’re healthy enough to work and not on the cusp of, five me, dropping dead during filming because that’s not great for production. So, we actually met, for the first time, when we were both in the doctor’s office. It was a bit of a funny way to meet, but we didn’t have too much time for rehearsals. We just did a read-through and a couple rehearsals, and we went to dinner with a couple of the producers. We didn’t have loads of time to bond and get to know each other, but it didn’t feel like we needed any more. Simone is just really personable and fun to be around. During that first scene, I felt like we had bonded enough to really feel like we had chemistry and a history.

What do you think she brought to this that affected your performance?

FIENNES TIFFIN: When Pia first sees Charlie, you can tell she’s a bit anxious to see him. In that first scene, and it carried on throughout, what helped me so much from what Simone did was that she really played up and played into the fact that she was flustered and anxious about it and was quite awkward. That’s funny to watch, and from my perspective, it feels like she carried that scene. It’s easy for me to be so calm and collected and just happy to see her, and I’m ready to have a grown-up conversation without any awkwardness. She brought all of that awkwardness, and that’s what makes it funny and entertaining. I feel like she did a lot of the heavy lifting, especially in that first scene, but throughout as well. It was a pleasure. It didn’t feel like I needed her to do anything differently to help me do my bit. She made it easy for me.

What was it like to get to be a part of those wedding scenes and to even get to get a little dancing in?

FIENNES TIFFIN: All the actors in that scene, and I don’t just mean the core cast, made it feel fun. I remember when I’d have to mingle with a crowd of people, they would have some sort of backstory and help me to make it work. It was really vivid. As an actor, you get put in these situations where, for example using this, you’re in what feels like a real wedding and there are plates of authentic food around and music and we had incense burning. Every sense is exposed to what would make you feel like you’re really there. It was great fun. I wish I did get to experience it, not being in a film, because it was vibrant, from costumes to the music to the people to the vibe. It was just as fun, if not more fun, than it looked on screen.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin Has Ideas for More ‘Picture This’ Films

“There’s plenty of room for sequels.”

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

At the end of a rom-com, you always have the happy couple, but we don’t typically know what happens to them after that. Do you think Charlie and Pia were meant for each other?

FIENNES TIFFIN: I do think so. My pitch would be the sequel should be a prequel, called Picture That, and we get to see why Charlie and Pia ended up not being together at the start of Picture This. And then, we maybe do a third one, called Just Picture It, and that might be what happens after. There’s plenty of room for sequels, I think. I can’t help but think of how fun it would be to explore the story before where we started this one to see why Charlie couldn’t make it work in the first place.

I thought it was so fun to learn that you would be playing a version of Sherlock Holmes and that you would be working with Guy Ritchie again, for the Young Sherlock TV series. How different is the level of nervousness or responsibility or even intimidation that comes with taking on such a famous character, and one that’s been played so many times?

FIENNES TIFFIN: It’s a double-edged sword because I’ve grown up loving Sherlock, so I appreciate, if anyone does another one, I’ll watch it and I’ll be the kind of person that goes, “I think Sherlock might have been a bit different.” So, I understood the pressure because I’d be on the other side too, if it was someone else playing the role. But working with Guy, he’s so decisive and so good at what he does, it’s easy to trust him. From day one, he’d be saying, “Do it like this, or do it like that.” He could be quite direct with his direction, which I really like. There were those nerves, but it was excitement too, and an honor and privilege to play the character. But you’re right. I’d be lying if I didn’t say that I felt some sort of responsibility. I felt like there was a mark to hit. You can’t just say it’s a completely fabricated character. He is how he is. People are going to have an expectation. And I don’t think there’s a better man for the job than Guy. I just trusted him so much. It was a pleasure. I’m really, really excited for people to see what we’ve done.

How does it change your perspective on a character that you think you know and have seen before, and then you’re actually playing them yourself?

FIENNES TIFFIN: What was most interesting about that is the fact it’s young Sherlock. What we’re doing is recreating this character, but before we initially meet him, so it’s about getting the measurements right on how much of Sherlock to put in there and how many glimpses to put in of who Sherlock is going to become because you want to see him. In any origin story, you want to see how they get to where they are. Sometimes it was quite difficult for me to go, “Okay, you need to rein it in a little bit, in that aspect, because we will get there, but we’re not there yet.” One example of that is combat. At the start, he can’t handle himself in combat, but we’re going to grow from there. There are plenty of skills that I want him to be there on already, but you have to realize that we’re here to document that journey, which is really fun too. It’s about documenting his growth into the Sherlock we all know and love, as opposed to being Sherlock from the start.

What is it that you look for now in projects? Is it the filmmaker first, is it something about a character, or is it finding scenes that are memorable?

FIENNES TIFFIN: Probably days off and a sunny location. I’m obviously completely joking there. I don’t know. I’ve always said that the grass is always greener. Whichever character I’ve played recently, I’m intrigued to play a character who’s very different from that. But now, it’s getting to a point where I’m so lucky to be in a position to pick and choose a little bit more. I don’t think there’s a blueprint where I tell my agent what to look for. You take each one as it comes. There might be something that I didn’t know I’d be excited about, that I became excited about. So, there’s nothing specific I can say about what I’m wanting to do next, but everything I’ve done so far and recently, I’ve loved and been happy to do. I’ve got no idea what’s next, but I’m excited regardless.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin Wants To Stay Open When It Comes to Possible Projects

"I don’t want to say no to things that could open up my comfort zone."

Image via Lionsgate

When you started working as an actor and were thinking about what success could mean, was it anything close to where you’re at now? Are the roles you’re playing the roles you pictured yourself playing?

FIENNES TIFFIN: I feel like working with Guy Ritchie on The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and playing my character in that felt like, “Oh, yeah, these are the kind of things I really love to watch, so I’m loving being a part of it.” Sherlock, as well. I like to keep a really open mind, and have done from the start, as far as what I want to do. I don’t want to say no to things that could open up my comfort zone and I could surprise myself with a role that I didn’t think I liked. If you’d told me, when I was just starting out, that I’d play Sherlock Holmes one day, I’d be very happy with that. So, it’s all going well and we just keep on keeping on, I guess.