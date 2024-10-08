Everybody loves a hero; indeed, heroic characters are probably the pillar upon which cinema rises. Every story needs a great villain to work, no matter the genre. From fantasy to science fiction, from drama to comedy — a great hero can make or break a story, and many of cinema's all-time great classics soar on the strength of a perfectly cast, perfectly written, perfectly performed heroic protagonist.

What follows is a collection of cinema's most emblematic heroes, played to perfection by actors who were in their element. To qualify, the character must be the clear hero of the story, even if they're not necessarily the protagonist. They must also embody the trope's most classic sensibilities, meaning they must be well-intended, if not necessarily righteous, and fight for the side of "good," so no anti-heroes this time. From The Silence of the Lambs' Clarice Starling to Aliens' Ellen Ripley, these cinematic heroes were perfectly played by their respective actors.

10 Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russel Crowe)

'Gladiator' (2000)

Image via DreamWorks Distribution

Russell Crowe stars in Ridley Scott's 2000 historical epic Gladiator in a career-defining role. The Australian actor plays General Maximus Decimus Meridius, who is betrayed by the ambitious and ruthless new emperor, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). After the murders of his wife and son, Maximus is sold into slavery, becoming a gladiator hellbent on revenge against Commodus.

A huge box office and critical success, Gladiator earned Crowe the Academy Award for Best Actor, and it's not hard to see why. It's a tremendous performance, and Crowe embodies Maximus' righteous fight for justice with fierce and inspiring commitment. Maximus is a classic movie hero, and Crowe makes the most of the opportunity; he delivers his speeches with a mix of melancholy and fury, resulting in a performance that is nothing short of perfect. A highly-anticipated sequel to Gladiator will premiere later this year, but it'll have some very big sandals to fill.

9 Bruce Wayne/Batman (Michael Keaton)

'Batman Returns' (1992)

Image via Warner Bros.

There have been many versions of Batman on the big screen, but very few, if any, come close to what Academy Award nominee Michael Keaton achieved during his two-film tenure under Tim Burton's guidance. 1989's Batman was a fine introduction, but Jack Nicholson's Joker very much stole the spotlight. However, Keaton truly shined in the sequel, 1992's Batman Returns.

Keaton's take on Batman is perfect because he nails an aspect that so many other actors take for granted: Bruce Wayne. While many treat Bruce as an afterthought and second fiddle to Batman, Keaton pays as much attention to him as he does to the masked hero. With the film exploring issues of sexual liberation, self-discovery, and otherness, Keaton wisely chooses to put Batman on the backseat, allowing Bruce Wayne's broken psyche to take center stage and resulting in a flawless portrayal of the conflict between duty and selfishness.

8 Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron)

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Image via Warner Bros.

Academy Award winner Charlize Theron stars in George Miller's 2015 action masterpiece Mad Max: Fury Road. The fourth entry in the once underrated saga of Mad Max, Tom Hardy stars as Max Rockatansky, a loner and rebel who must team up with Imperator Furiosa (Theron), a warrior looking to liberate a group of women from a tyrant in a post-apocalyptic world.

Theron delivers a titanic performance as Furiosa. Stoic, determined, and dead-set on returning to the fabled Green Place, Theron's Furiosa is the embodiment of righteous fury. The performance instantly became iconic, a modern action hero unlike any other on the big screen. In a just world, the South African actress would've received a richly deserved Oscar nomination for her riveting and unforgettable work. Alas, Theron at least has the comfort of having delivered a perfect performance that will undoubtedly stand the test of time.

7 Jackie Brown (Pam Grier)

'Jackie Brown' (1997)

Image via Miramax

It could be an overstatement to say Pam Grier gave the best performance of 1997, but then again, not really. The '70s icon stars in the title role of Quentin Tarantino's crime film Jackie Brown, playing a flight attendant caught between two dangerous parties. After getting caught smuggling drugs for Ordell Robbie (Samuel L. Jackson), Brown is recruited by the police to betray the dangerous crime lord. However, she has her own agenda.

Grier rose to prominence with '70s Blaxploitation classics like Coffy and Foxy Brown, but her place as one of cinema's all-time great underrated talents was cemented by Jackie Brown. This resourceful flight attendant is not a stereotypical hero: she lies and cheats and does what she must to stay alive. However, in Tarantino's broken world, Brown's fight feels not only earned but outright necessary. Jackie Brown might not be the hero we need, but she sure is the one we deserve, and Grier is the perfect actress to bring her to life.

Rent on Amazon

6 Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan)

'Creed' (2015)