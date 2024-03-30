The Big Picture "Company Man" marks a pivotal moment in Heroes Season 1, revealing secrets and shaping the series' future direction.

Noah Bennet emerges as Heroes' most complex character, driven by love for his family and navigating moral dilemmas.

The events of "Company Man" have a lasting impact on the Bennet family, foreshadowing future conflict and family dynamics.

When Heroes first premiered in 2006, it was an instant phenomenon that took the world by storm. Heavy on the mythology and serialized to the core, the series showcased a diverse group of individuals from around the globe who developed superpowers just in time to stop a potentially devastating event destined to occur in the heart of New York City. But somewhere between saving the cheerleader and saving the world, things came to a climactic head in the seventeenth chapter of the show's impressive first season: "Company Man." Many of our questions were answered here, and the events of this thrilling hour would be felt throughout the remainder of the series. All these years later, it's still the show's finest hour.

"Company Man" Is a Milestone in 'Heroes' Season 1

Written by prolific series scribe Bryan Fuller and directed by Allan Arkush, this episode begins with former LAPD officer Matt Parkman (Greg Grunberg) and erratic walking time bomb Ted Sprague (Matthew John Armstrong) as they break into the home of their former abductor, a man named Noah Bennet (Jack Coleman). Known by fans throughout the series as HRG (aka Horned-Rimmed Glasses), Noah works for the mysterious Company, an agency that uses the Primatech Paper Company as its cover while covertly managing the growing population of superhumans across the globe. Matt and Ted believe that Noah is directly responsible for their telepathy and nuclear abilities, respectively. Thus, they arrive at the Bennet home shortly before Noah and his family return from the hospital.

But things get hot when Ted kidnaps the family, and Claire Bennet (Hayden Panettiere) begins revealing to Matt telepathically the truth about her father. This leads to a confrontation in which Noah convinces Matt to fatally shoot Claire (who has almost instant healing abilities), giving the two of them time to come up with a plan to disarm Ted, who is growing increasingly hostile. Noah and Matt work together to break into the Company, retrieve a tranquilizer for Ted, and send Rene aka the Haitian (Jimmy Jean-Louis) back to help his family. When they get there, Noah reveals the truth to Ted, that the Company didn't give him his powers, but rather they manifested on their own. Ted isn't exactly happy about the results, but he accepts them as the truth.

But things get messy when Noah's boss, Thompson (Eric Roberts), arrives and shoots Ted, who begins to lose control of his powers. The radiation emitting from him quickly catches the house on fire, and, with Noah trapped inside, Claire runs back inside to the rescue. Using the tranquilizer, Claire stops Ted before he goes nuclear. Thankfully, Claire's healing abilities save her, and she walks out of the decimated building unscathed. With Thompson now knowing that Claire's abilities have manifested, the only way to keep her safe is for her to go on the run. Noah works with the Haitian to keep Claire moving, all while erasing his own memory of the plan and shooting him to cover their tracks. Ted and Matt are taken again by the Company, though Noah notes that Matt was useful in the conflict.

Noah Bennet Is 'Heroes' Most Interesting Character (Even Without Superpowers)

If "Company Man" proves anything, it's that Heroes was always better when Jack Coleman was involved. As the show's most recurring character, appearing throughout all four original seasons and headlining the Heroes Reborn continuation series, Noah Bennet is a complicated man with basic motives. His love for his family, and especially his daughter Claire, is what drives every action that Noah takes throughout the series, and often gets him in deep with the wrong people. Throughout times in Heroes, Noah has been on both the right and wrong sides of the moral conflict concerning the super-powered individuals (later called "evos" in Reborn), yet we can't help but root for him no matter how manipulative and questionable his actions.

What this episode does particularly well is the inter-splicing between the contemporary results of Noah's past choices and the flashbacks that explain them. We learn that, as a young agent in the Company, Noah was once tasked as Claude's (Christopher Eccleston) partner, and was later forced to kill him (or, at least try to) when he discovered that Claude had hidden an enhanced individual from the organization. Little did HRG know, he would soon do the same with his own adoptive daughter. Although Noah saw the direct results of what happens when one betrays the Company, he allowed his love for his family to supersede his role as a "company man," going so far as to erase his family's memories to keep Claire hidden from those who would use and experiment on her. Noah might not be winning any "Father of the Year" awards, but he's certainly resourceful.

It's these blind motives that keep Noah Bennet afloat even as his daughter condemns him for his questionable kidnappings and experimentation. No doubt, Claire is right to judge her father in this regard, but he is willing to risk it all (not to mention his own life) just so that she can have the normal life she's craved since first discovering her superpowers. "Company Man" is smart in that it keeps us in Noah's head at every turn, sometimes literally through the use of Matt Parkman's telepathy and other times via flashbacks to before, revealing the steady growth he's undergone since his first days at Primatech. No wonder he has the Haitian meet him on the same bridge he once betrayed Claude on all those years ago. He too is making the same choice and thus atoning for his past sins. While the results of his actions on the bridge are different this time around, the consequences are just as severe.

Claire's 'Heroes' Journey Begins Anew in "Company Man"

Of course, Claire is more than just Noah's motivation throughout Heroes, she's also something of a hero herself. After having used her abilities to pull folks out of literal fires, and being saved by Peter Petrelli (Milo Ventimiglia), Claire puts her powers on full display here as she saves her entire county from a potential nuclear explosion––walking away without a scratch (being covered in ash and soot doesn't count). Unfortunately, though, the titular heroes on this show don't often get recognized for their triumphs and achievements, and likewise, Claire is forced on the run as a result. For the first sixteen episodes, Claire has played it relatively safe. Sure, "Homecoming" nearly got her killed at the hands of Sylar (Zachary Quinto), but otherwise she has just been making suicide attempt videos with her friend Zach (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles' Thomas Dekker). But not anymore.

Despite Noah's attempts to preserve Claire's "normal life," "Company Man" marks the moment that notion goes away forever. Even when she goes to college years later, Claire is always roped back into the world-ending conflicts that Heroes was constantly throwing at its characters. To make things even worse for her, she (somehow) dies years later after giving birth to twins––as chronicled in the Heroes Reborn two-parter "June 13th." But despite her rocky end, "Company Man" gives us hope that Claire may one day find that normal life "happy ending" when all this is over. Yes, Claire is going to have to live on the run for a while, but with Noah back in the good graces of the Company, he may be able to, one day, secure her future. Until then, Claire must do this next portion of life on her own, ripping the bandaid off adulthood as she discovers what it means to truly "save the world."

The most heart-wrenching scene in the episode comes at the very end, the last gut-punch "Company Man" threw at us before asking us to wait another week for more. After Noah orders himself shot by the Haitian, Claire embraces her father, not knowing if this will be the last time they ever see one another. The way Heroes frames it, if Noah comes into contact with Claire again, he would be killed for treason, and she would be experimented on once found. Hayden Panettiere plays this scene masterfully, and her tears spark some puffy eyes of our own as we watch distraught, knowing that Noah Bennet is a better father than he thinks he is. And Claire knows it too. The whole thing feels way too real for a television show, and thankfully, the credits roll soon after, leaving us with the picture of a devastated Claire Bennet.

Things Are Never the Same for the Bennet Family After "Company Man"

"Company Man" is a turning point for Heroes. From here on out, the show dealt less with the joys and sorrows of normal, daily life; it could no longer contain the distinct mythology it had created. The magic that the show had in its first season would never be recaptured by subsequent stories, and even when the show revisited Season 1 directly via flashbacks or time travel, it was never quite the same. What made Heroes great in the first place was that it followed average Joes who discovered that they had superpowers. Yes, that means there needs to be a super-powered climax of some kind, but the show was always at its best when it chronicled the collision of real life and superpower fantasy. "Company Man" does that exceptionally well, even without Peter Petrelli and Hiro Nakamura (Masi Oka), who, besides Claire, are arguably the show's most important leads.

Going forward, the plot would be the focus of the remainder of the season, producing some compelling episodes that push Peter and Sylar toward their inevitable conclusion. For the Bennet family, things only got worse. Unsurprisingly, this middle-class Texan foursome wouldn't be the same again. Though Noah and Sandra remained together the rest of the season, with Sandra helping her husband in protecting Claire from the Company, everything fell apart within a few seasons. In Seasons 2 and 3, things are rocky within the Bennet household. As usual, Noah begins lying to his family again, as does Claire (who now has secrets of her own), and it's this continued secrecy that ultimately destroys their nuclear family. Ironic that a nuclear-powered man was the one who blew the lid on the whole thing. By the fourth season, Noah and Sandra are divorced, and she has moved on, seemingly for good.

While Noah is directly to blame for his family falling apart (erasing their memories can only work so many times), it's the events of "Company Man" that ultimately trigger this steady but inevitable decline. Just as Claire's life is never the same, neither is the rest of theirs. Her brother Lyle (Randall Bentley) would nearly be killed in Season 3 due to HRG's work problems, and the Bennets would never live happily in Odessa, Texas again. No doubt, "Company Man" makes for some incredible television, pushing the boundaries of how exciting a character study of Noah Bennet can be, but it had some disastrous effects on the characters going forward. Season 1 ultimately ends with Claire helping Peter and her biological father, Nathan Petrelli (Adrian Pasdar) to save the world, but they never would have gotten there had Noah turned his daughter in all those years ago.

