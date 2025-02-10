When it comes to naming films that are the golden standard of martial arts, none nearly comes close to Enter the Dragon. The American-Hong Kong co-production rocked the world in 1973 with its bold, flashy, espionage storyline paired with the legendary Bruce Lee's jaw-dropping action choreography. The iconic kung fu movie, one of the greatest of all time, left a profound impact on cinema and paved the way for another "tournament-style" martial arts flick five years later.

Golden Harvest's Enter the Dragon is focused on three different fighters who compete on the private island of the notorious crime boss Han (Shih Kien). Similarly, the 1978 Shaw Brothers Studio film, Heroes of the East, takes a jab at the competition element by pitting its protagonist against an intimidating lineup of Japanese martial arts masters. This Shaw Brothers underrated classic, directed by Lau Kar-Leung and starring Gordon Liu, is an essential watch that offers a refreshing spin on combat, cultural differences, and philosophical respect between different fighting styles.

'Heroes of the East' Is a Rare Kung Fu Film That Respectfully Portrays Chinese and Japanese Martial Arts

Image via Shaw Brothers Studio

For fans of Bruce Lee’s electric fighting style, Heroes of the East is a close second. Up there with other classics like The 36th Chamber of Shaolin and Fist of The White Lotus, the Hong Kong film was directed by the renowned Lau Kar-Leung, who ambitiously sought to positively portray Japanese and Chinese martial arts. Unlike the espionage and high-stakes seen in Enter the Dragon, the story presents a more personal conflict rooted in an intercultural marriage.

The film follows Gordon Liu’s character, Ho Tao, a Chinese kung fu student who is arranged to marry Yumiko Kōda (Yuka Mizuno), a Japanese woman trained in her homeland’s martial arts traditions. What begins as a marriage of convenience soon turns into an escalating battle of cultural misunderstandings. For instance, Yumiko challenges Ho Tao’s belief in the superiority of Chinese kung fu. However, rather than accepting their differences, the couple fight so much that the wife returns to Japan.

In a drunken effort to win her back, the husband writes a challenge letter which states he will admit defeat if any Japanese martial artist can beat him. Thus, triggering an international showdown between Ho Tao and Yumiko’s former instructors who arrive from Japan to test Ho Tao’s skills. Heroes of the East becomes a series of duels where various Chinese and Japanese fighting styles clash, avoiding the typical stereotyping of Japanese characters as villains. Each battle is extraordinarily choreographed and the fights are shown as respectful exchanges rather than battles to the death. The movie even pays homage to Bruce Lee's signature nunchuk fighting style.

Gordon Liu Is Just as Magnetic as Bruce Lee in 'Heroes of the East'