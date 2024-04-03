The Big Picture Heroes created Peter and Sylar as opposites in their powers and personalities.

Heroes was one of those shows that was just massive at the onset, but after a few seasons, it was gone faster than Masi Oka's Hiro Nakamura could stop time. Unfortunately, that trend extended beyond the show's time on the air too, and even the plot seemed to often find itself vanishing into uncertainty. But perhaps the most frustrating thing about Heroes was how often Peter Petrelli (Milo Ventimiglia) and Sylar (Zachary Quinto) were pitted against each other, only for nothing to ever come of it — at least from the viewer's perspective.

Heroes Common people discover that they have super powers. Their lives intertwine as a devastating event must be prevented. Release Date September 25, 2006 Creator Tim Kring Cast Zachary Quinto , Adrian Pasdar , Hayden Panettiere Milo Ventimiglia , Sendhil Ramamurthy , Masi Oka , Jack Coleman , Greg Grunberg Seasons 4

'Heroes' Created Peter and Sylar as Opposites of the Same Coin

When Heroes first started, the superhero drama was profoundly different from any other comic book-inspired production at the time, placing genuinely normal people within the crosshairs of an extraordinary world. As these unusual suspects began developing superpowers, the world expanded into something so much larger and promised that the show would eventually do the same. As our initial gateway into Heroes, Peter Petrelli represented everything that a superhero could possibly be, while Sylar, on the other hand, was the personification of all that is evil. "Peter and Sylar are two halves of a similar coin," series creator Tim Kring told Wizard back in 2006. "Both are able to absorb people’s powers, but in two very different ways."

Peter's "Empathic Mimicry" allowed him to connect to other superpowered individuals on an emotional level, thus opening his mind to absorb their particular brand of ability. When around Claire Bennet (Hayden Panettiere), Peter could quickly heal himself from any injury, even death. When inspired by his brother, Nathan (Adrian Pasdar), he learned that he could fly. His ability to absorb the powers of others (without taking them from the original user) was based entirely on Peter's genuinely caring and self-sacrificing personality. It's exactly why he is willing to give his life at the end of the first season to stop himself from accidentally using these powers to decimate New York City. In the show's later years, Peter's "Empathic Mimicry" was replaced with a Power Replication ability that is stimulated through touch, with his body only able to hold one power at a time.

On the flip side of the Primatech coin, Sylar's ability is called "Intuitive Aptitude," and it works a bit more mechanically. Before he was Sylar, he was once Gabriel Gray, and back then he was a watchmaker because he could fully understand how something as complicated as a clock could work — without hardly any effort at all. When it came to taking other people's powers, Sylar could examine an individual's brain and then use that knowledge to give himself the same ability. He even became an expert in said ability because he fully understood how it works, unlike Peter who had to work to develop his skills with his amassed superpowers. Later on in the series, he learned to do this just by watching someone use their power, but, generally speaking, he preferred to kill his victims because of how it made him feel.

'Heroes' Always Teased a Massive Battle Between These Two Characters

From the moment Sylar was introduced, we knew he was collecting powers to add to his arsenal. Originally shown only in shadow, we eventually learned more about the supervillain until his origin story was officially revealed in "Six Months Ago," a flashback episode that establishes the backstories of all our main characters about ten episodes in. From that point on, we learn why Sylar wants the powers of everyone he meets, and we also better understand Peter's heroic motivations. As both characters collect more powers (and both believe themselves responsible for the future cataclysm in New York), their inevitable confrontation seems just that, inevitable. If only the writers felt that way.

Heroes first teased us with this battle in "Five Years Gone," where we glimpse a possible future in which Peter blew up half of New York, Sylar was blamed for it, and Sylar eventually killed Nathan (now the President of the United States) and took his place. At the end of the episode, we watch as these two run at each other, powers at the ready, and we see the physical effects of the surrounding battle––but never actually the battle itself. In this case, the deception is excusable, since fans assumed the real battle would be saved for the finale. But then "How to Stop an Exploding Man" came around, and many were disappointed by that too. Of course, the Season 1 climax wasn't really about the battle (despite the anticipation for it). The first season finale does something interesting that was ultimately un-replicable in future years: it makes the whole thing about the meaning of the word hero.

But the disappointment from fans abounded long past that first major Peter/Sylar confrontation. After all, with all the powers they both amassed, a battle between them would've rivaled anything we'd seen in the comic book movies released theatrically at the time. The tragedy of Heroes is that it never fully embraced its comic book roots. The series thrived on bringing superpowers, even strange ones, to life on the screen, but even after all those displays of power, Heroes never quite understood the assignment when it came to the final act.

A Real Battle Between Peter and Sylar Would've Made 'Heroes' Better

It's worth noting that this lack of payoff went on much longer than Heroes' first season. Every season of the show teased a Peter/Sylar dueling match that never quite got off the ground. Season 2 saw them each gaining more impressive abilities in preparation for the future, and Season 3 introduced the concept that they might be brothers, making this a sort of Cain and Abel rivalry (spoiler alert: they aren't). Even when Peter's powers were taken from him only six episodes into the "Villains" arc, we still hoped for a future battle between the two, especially after Peter's second set of powers was given to him later in that same season. But the next time we were promised a Peter/Sylar battle, the failure to live up to fan expectations broke Heroes, which was canceled only a season later.

At the end of the fourth volume, "Fugitives," Peter and Nathan team up to take down Sylar once and for all. After three seasons, fans were hopeful that this was it, and after years of anticipation, we couldn't imagine Heroes would fail us again. We should've known better. Like with "Six Months Later" two seasons prior, all we saw were some flashes of electric blue light and some rumbling doors from Claire's point of view as her uncle and father fought to the death. It was devastating; in fact, it was even more devastating than Sylar killing Nathan after the exciting part of the battle. But what Tim Kring and the creatives behind Heroes failed to recognize is that if you're going to do a show about human beings with superpowers (one inspired by American comic books, no less), then the action has to keep up with the plot––and the various sets of powers included.

No doubt, Heroes could bring on the action when it wanted to, but rarely did we see two characters with super strength pummel each other as superheroes are supposed to do. Sure, Heroes aired on network television but shows like Smallville (which aired on the CW at the time) still whet our appetite with super-powered fight sequences that utilized the early 2000s style of CGI to simulate the Superman stories we read about in the pages of DC Comics. The least Heroes could do is the same concerning its in-universe 9th Wonders. But to use Peter's own words from the Season 1 finale, "It didn't take." By the end of the fourth and final season, Peter and Sylar became uneasy allies, and the latter even began his journey as a hero. By the time Heroes ended on February 8, 2010, we weren't shocked when the "final battle" between Peter and his latest nemesis was awful, or that NBC canceled the series a few months later.

Peter and Sylar Were More Than 'Heroes' Main Characters — They Were Comic Book Symbols

Perhaps the most frustrating element of the lack of a proper battle between Peter Petrelli and Sylar is that they were always intended to be the antithesis of the other. Heroes chronicled the battle between good and evil, with both concepts personified clearly by Peter and Sylar, respectively. "Sylar’s storyline is much cleaner line than a lot of people think," Tim Kring noted prior to the Season 1 finale. "He’s literally just a character who wanted to be special, and he gets kind of f--ked up and becomes a serial killer." Meanwhile, he describes Peter as an empathetic character who connects with others on a deeper level. It's because of this stark contrast between the two that Heroes needed a genuine showdown between them, to see who might come down on top.

Okay, we get some of that in the first and third season finales, but it's never done in a particularly profound or illustrative way. Had Heroes been able to seal the deal on the Peter/Sylar battle, perhaps the show would've lived on much longer than a stellar first season and three "just okay" follow-ups (we're not counting Heroes Reborn, which falls into many of the same pitfalls as the original series). Peter Petrelli is one of those characters whom we never got to fully see what he was capable of. Sylar was at least shown in action enough that we always understood the threat he presented.

Peter was never really given the chance to show us what he could do. If he was, it might be something like that moment in Justice League Unlimited when Superman "cut loose" against Darkseid — a controlled, yet impressive display of raw, absolute power. If Heroes were ever to return, it's doubtful that Peter and Sylar would ever face off in mortal combat (let alone return to the screen), but to this day many a Heroes fans still dream of seeing Peter Petrelli save the world from the threat of Sylar, back when both were at their peak.

