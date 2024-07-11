“Heroic bloodshed” is one of the coolest-sounding sub-genres out there, and it’s also just one of the coolest types of action cinema there is, generally speaking. If you’ve seen a Hong Kong crime/action movie directed by John Woo, that’s basically what the heroic bloodshed genre is. Lots of gunfights, underdog heroes with the odds stacked against them, broad emotions bordering on melodrama, and just general explosiveness. Also, actual explosions; often quite a few.

Anyone who likes slow motion and gun battles choreographed with the same sort of precision and operatic tendencies as great martial arts movies will likely find heroic bloodshed films satisfying. These are some of the best movies that fall within the subgenre and, to keep things interesting, will include a couple of movies that aren’t too action-focused, retaining the feel of the subgenre through the other, more dramatic elements (while still containing occasional action beats).

10 'Crime Story' (1993)

Director: Kirk Wong Chi-Keung

It feels redundant to say Jackie Chan is one of the most iconic action movie stars of all time, because he’s Jackie Chan. Before making the jump to Hollywood, most of his movies were of the martial arts variety, emphasizing hand-to-hand combat. But he ventured outside this kind of film from time to time, as shown with Crime Story, which feels pretty heroic bloodshed-y.

There’s some martial arts action, but a good deal more by way of gunfights and car chases than is usually seen within the realm of martial arts cinema. The plot, focused on a special agent needing to save a kidnapped businessman, is only there as an excuse to put Jackie Chan’s character in numerous dangerous situations and fights, and it’s pretty entertaining to watch him pull off his usual stunt work within a film that's a little more modern and serious than usual (it’s a good companion piece to the more well-known Police Story).

9 'A Better Tomorrow' (1986)

Director: John Woo

Like Jackie Chan, filmmaker John Woo also started out making Hong Kong action movies before helming some Hollywood films and, since the 1990s, has gone back and forth between the two territories, to some extent. Starting in the 1980s, his style came to define what was later known as the heroic bloodshed sub-genre, and a particularly early film in this regard was A Better Tomorrow.

It has the hallmarks needed to qualify as a film of this sort, being about a pair of brothers – one an ex-gangster, and one a police officer – and their strained relationship. A Better Tomorrow isn't quite as bombastic as later John Woo movies, but the drama/crime elements are solid, and when the action really takes off toward the movie’s end, it’s undoubtedly thrilling stuff.

8 'Yes, Madam!' (1985)

Director: Corey Yuen

Some might resist Yes, Madam! being classified as a heroic bloodshed movie, but it has certain elements that make it worth considering as one, even if it’s not full-blooded heroic bloodshed. It stars Michelle Yeoh (in one of her earlier roles) alongside Cynthia Rothrock, with both playing detectives who team up to tackle a case that involves a highly desired piece of film going missing/getting stolen.

There’s some comedy to be found in Yes, Madam!, giving it the feel of a buddy cop movie, but with female leads instead of the more expected male leads. It satisfies as an engaging crime film that takes every opportunity it can to showcase great action, some of it being of the more gun-heavy variety, and some of it feeling closer to the martial arts genre in nature… truly, the best of both worlds.

7 'A Moment of Romance' (1990)

Director: Benny Chan

A Moment of Romance is in good company with its 1990 release, given there were many well-regarded crime movies released that year. It’s not super heavy on action, as far as heroic bloodshed movies go, but still feels broad and unapologetically dramatic. And, as the title suggests, romance is a key part of the film’s plot, alongside the usual crime-related chaos you’d expect from a film in this subgenre.

It has a somewhat alarming premise that does have to be taken with a grain of salt, involving a strange romance developing between a participant in a jewel heist and a woman taken hostage during said heist, but it commits to it – and takes place in a heightened world – to the point where it mostly works. A Moment of Romance is melodramatic and stylish, and satisfies in being sweeping, grandiose, and intimate, all at once.

6 'Bullet in the Head' (1990)

Director: John Woo

On the topic of crime movies that came out in 1990, here’s another heroic bloodshed classic from John Woo (get used to seeing his name, because nobody does it better). The film in question is the dramatically titled Bullet in the Head, which blends crime, thriller, war, action, and drama genres into one relentless film that’s exciting at times and rather harrowing at other points.

It follows three criminal friends whose exploits take them to Vietnam, which sees them getting mixed up in the Vietnam War, given the film’s set in the late 1960s. It’s surprising that it takes on so much while still staying consistent, but that’s a testament to how much John Woo was continually knocking it out of the park, back during this era of his filmmaking career.

5 'Drug War' (2012)

Director: Johnnie To