More than 106,000 persons in the U.S. died from drug-involved overdose in 2021, including illicit drugs and prescription opioids.The opioid epidemic in the United States is killing dozens of people every day. Every town throughout this great country has been hit in some form by the influx of heroin that is cut with the synthetic drug fentanyl 100 times more potent than anything that has ever hit the streets in such an abundant supply. Heroin(e) is the harrowing and unflinching look at a small town in West Virginia that has been struck particularly hard by the crisis, and it follows the battle of local authorities and citizens in the blue-collar coal mining town of Huntington as they do their best to wage war against an overwhelming killer. The documentary was made in 2016, but remains the gold standard for the grim reality of opioid abuse that is still rampant throughout America today. The short documentary drops every single pretense and doesn't have a Pollyanna attitude about what's wrong, but instead paints a very authentic and stark picture of a town shattered by a deadly drug. This could be the town just down the road from where you live and filmmaker Elaine McMillon-Sheldon impresses that fact upon you and doesn't make any apologies for it..

Heroin(e) delivers its message vis-à-vis the daily lives of a dedicated police officer, a tough but compassionate judge who confronts the addicts who are lucky enough to live to make an appearance in front of her, and a regular Huntington resident who heads up a local outreach program called Brown Bag Ministry that takes meals to sex workers and other people down on their luck and living on the streets. The footage is both heartbreaking and gripping as we get an up close and personal point of view into the staggering war that is being lost against opioid abuse and heroin-related death.

Deputy Chief Jan Rader Has a Tough Job

The data on deaths in West Virginia alone are staggering. Some of the most recent data shows that there have been 1,275 confirmed overdoses reported in 2020, increasing from 878 reported in 2019. The opening sequences of the film take the viewer on a ride with Huntington Deputy Chief of Police Jan Rader on a typical day out patrolling the rundown and hardscrabble streets of the once-booming coal mining town that has now become a purgatory for drug abuse and routine drug overdose distress calls. Rader is able to point to just about every third location she drives by and recall a tragic overdose death that occurred there. Heroin(e) hits you in the face from the opening minutes and gets your attention focused squarely on some of the things that we as a society have been sweeping under the rug for far too long.

Heroin(e) only has a runtime of 39 minutes, so it is key that McMillon-Sheldon does not waste any time getting to the root of the issue. As the film opens, Deputy Rader is on her way to an emergency call, and you are immediately immersed in her world. Rader and paramedics make their way to one of the 6 or 7 overdose victims that she sees per day to find a young man overdosed on the floor and purple in color. They immediately begin chest compressions and administer a dose of Narcan (naloxone) - a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. It is an opioid antagonist. This means that it attaches to opioid receptors and reverses and blocks the effects of other opioids. Essentially it jolts the brain and body back to life. To see an actual person dead on the floor only to be rescued just in time by these dedicated men and women is nothing short of amazing and sobering at the same time.

Necia Freeman and Brown Bag Ministry

Necia Freeman is an inspiring woman who dedicates several nights a week to tending to the sex workers who are out on the streets of Huntington in order to get money to buy fentanyl-cut heroin. She checks in with a number of girls that she knows by name and makes sure that they get something to eat and have a few dollars. She will occasionally take girls into her car and counsel them, providing a much-needed ear for these downtrodden people and offering them common sense advice. She even takes the time to look into drug rehabilitation programs that can offer them a fresh start. She represents how regular members of the community can step up and do something to fight the epidemic, instead of just complaining about how it is dragging the city down. Our cities and towns need more people like Necua Freeman who are willing to take a little time out of their busy schedules to lift the see people up if only for an hour or two.

Judge Patricia Keller's Unique Courtroom

The luck survivors of overdoses and drug use-related crimes typically appear before Judge Patricia Keller. She is a tough, but understanding woman who talks to defendants with a tender heart. She treats each individual according to their circumstances while delivering a stern message and sentences for offenders who continually make the choice to abuse heroin. Her courtroom in Huntington is a revolving door of familiar faces. She uses her authority to not just punish, but to educate and give the young people that appear before her a real path to doing better and becoming better people. Applause will routinely break out in Keller's courtroom, and it's unlike any court setting. She also recognizes their accomplishments with ad hoc graduation ceremonies for addicts that have met certain benchmarks during their fight to remain drug-free. Keller is the type of judge who seems to really get how to best deal with the drug problem that has befallen her town and is a champion for these troubled users instead of an iron-fisted arbiter of justice.

The Argument Over Naloxone

Proponents of Naloxone (Narcan), like Jan Rader, are steadfast in their support of the drug and say that the death toll would be far greater if it weren't for the life-saving drug that can be administered at the sight of the overdose upon the arrival of EMTs. Others involved in the Huntington City Council argue that it empowers the addict to continue to use because they know that if they do overdose, the Narcan injections will revive them without doing anything to address the root of the problem which is drug abuse. The argument being made is that they have nothing to lose as long as they get the Narcan shot within a reasonable amount of time. Rader disagrees and says that the only requirement for getting into a long-term recovery program is "being alive", and that she doesn't care if she has to administer the drug 50 times, that's 50 more opportunities for that addict to get into recovery and become a productive member of society. It's a powerful and gripping debate and one that is being had around the country as you read this article. Jan knows most of the people she has brought back personally, oftentimes greeting them on the street and giving them a warm embrace. If it weren't for amazing women like Rader, the problem would be even worse than it is which is a grim reality and hard to imagine. The documentary eventually details Rader making history by being sworn in as the first female Chief of the Huntington Fire Department. A truly heroic woman, indeed. In fact, three heroic women are taking a stand against a seemingly insurmountable opponent.

Why is 'Heroin(e)' Different?

What sets Heroin(e) apart from the slew of other documentaries on Netflix is that it completely grabs you by the nose and says, "Look at this problem, and here's what we're doing to fight back!" Every scene that makes it into the film has a purpose and propels the story and dire situation forward. You're completely immersed within this small community that is ostensibly "Anytown" U.S.A. and it's incredibly relatable because the people of Huntington are salt of the earth people, and that includes the addicts and the authorities struggling with an all too powerful foe that has become a systemic issue within the community. A very powerful 40-minute film that everyone should see to get a crash course on the rampant opioid and heroin problem in America.