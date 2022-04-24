The film also features the acclaimed Nawazuddin Siddiqui, hamming it up as the antagonist.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has released a (relatively) toned-down second trailer for the upcoming action film Heropanti 2, after a first trailer that was widely ridiculed some weeks ago. Starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist, Heropanti 2 is a standalone sequel to the 2014 original, which itself was a remake of the Telugu language film Parugu. To further confuse matters, the title is a play on Hero, the 1983 action film which served as Shroff’s father, actor Jackie Shroff’s first starring role in Bollywood.

While the first trailer for Heropanti 2 — watch it at your own peril — infused martial arts with video game aesthetics, cringe humor, and a standard mass surveillance plot, the second trailer focuses on the action. Shroff has carved a neat little niche for himself as a pirouetting action star, and he currently leads as many as three separate franchises — in addition to Heropanti (which roughly translates to ‘heroism’), he also stars in the Baaghi series and the upcoming Ganapath. He was also supposed to star in a remake of the Rambo series, but that project appears to have fallen by the wayside.

In this new trailer, Shroff’s Babloo — “a computer genius” — is pulled into a mission to serve his country. He’s the perfect choice, he says; he has no ties to anybody. He faces off against Laila, Siddiqui’s hacker antagonist, who plans to infiltrate the bank accounts of every Indian citizen. Siddiqui, a massively acclaimed actor in the Indian film industry — he was recently nominated for an International Emmy for his performance in Netflix’s Serious Men — appears to be fully hamming it up as Laila. Although Siddiqui has appeared in a handful of mainstream Hindi movies in the past, it’s quite unusual for him to star in a film such as this. Think of it as stunt casting — like seeing Daniel Day-Lewis pop up in the Fast & Furious series.

Tara Sutaria, who plays the “self-made billionaire” Inaaya, made her film acting debut with 2019’s Student of the Year 2, which also starred Shroff in the lead. She has since appeared in Marjaavaan and Tadap.

Heropanti 2, which can be described as a mainstream Bollywood ‘masala’ film (the equivalent of a Hollywood popcorn entertainer) has been drawing criticism for its overt connections to other movies. The posters drew comparisons to the Hitman franchise, while both the first and second trailers appear to have scenes lifted from the recent Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and (perhaps deliberately, considering the title) Zhang Yimou’s Hero.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and featuring music from two-time Academy Award-winner A.R. Rahman (!), Heropanti 2 is slated for an April 29 release in theaters. You can watch the trailer here, and try to keep a straight face while reading the official synopsis down below:

Here's the official synopsis for Heropanti 2:

Babloo is a computer genius and Inaaya is a self-made billionaire. The two fall in love but due to unforeseen circumstances they suddenly part ways. When they are reunited, action, drama and edge of the seat thrills follow as the world wants Babloo dead.

