Being a horror fan, you're probably aware of the splatter subgenre, or more recently referred to as the torture horror category. These movies are the ones that are more on the extreme end and rely on violence and heavy mutilation of the body to invoke a feeling of uneasiness in the audiences watching. Movies like Hostel, Saw, and The Collector come to mind, but where did it all begin? We have none other than Herschell Gordon Lewis to thank for the gory, bloody, and visceral horror subgenre.

H.G. Lewis, also known as the "Godfather of Gore," became a pioneer in the genre for his perspective on horror movies in the 1960s. Lewis didn't view filmmaking as an art necessarily, but as a business. He would find any way possible that he could to turn a profit from a movie, and he is notorious for having what is known as a "shoestring budget." He was making films with that shoestring budget by writing, directing, producing, and even composing the music himself to cut costs any chance he could get. Before Lewis was a filmmaker, he worked in advertising, so he had a keen eye for saving money and also drawing in the largest audiences that he could. Understanding that the shock and awe factor is what will bring audiences in, he set out to make the goriest and most graphic horror film he could at the time. This is how the film Blood Feast was born.

Herschell Gordon Lewis' Gory 'Blood Feast' Kickstarted the Splatter Genre

To some, Blood Feast could be viewed as an answer to Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, and that answer is extra bloody. Psycho was a film that changed the game in the horror genre and birthed the slasher subgenre, but it hardly showed any of the blood and guts of a murder, only showing the aftermath of a kill. Lewis wanted to switch it up even more and give the audiences something they didn't expect. Blood, and lots and lots of it, is what he delivered — so much blood, in fact, that the Kensington Gore trope was born. This trope categorizes itself from the blood being so thick and bright that it almost resembles paint. Lewis' films were often categorized as "two-gallon" or "three-gallon" films depending on how much he would need for them. In stark contrast to Psycho, Blood Feast was filmed in color to really leave a lasting impression of the brightly colored blood and the stomach-churning kills.

Blood Feast is the story of an Egyptian immigrant living in Miami as a food caterer. His side hobby is to murder women and offer their body parts as a blood sacrifice to Egyptian Goddess, Ishtar. He hypnotizes a socialite so he can cater the party and have a full parade of women to murder and offer up for sacrifice. The whole film is brutal kill after brutal kill, but those who have seen it know that the tongue scene is the most cringe-worthy and standout scene in the whole movie. Blood Feast was shot in six days in Miami and only cost Lewis $24,500 to make. For reference, at that time Psycho had a budget of $806,000. With that small budget, Blood Feast produced at least $7 million dollars in the box office.

Having that advertising background was incredibly helpful for Lewis when getting Blood Feast out there to make it a success. His movie posters were incredibly loud and made claims of there being nothing more appalling in horror than Blood Feast, which was absolutely accurate at the time of its release in 1963. During its release, vomit bags were handed out at the movie theaters, reminding audiences that this would be the most appalling horror film anyone had seen and that they might need to make use of those bags. The producer, David F. Friedman also took an injunction out on the film in Sarasota, Florida, which made audiences that much more interested in the film. The injunction stated that the movie presents sadism at its worst and is a detriment to the morals of those watching. The tactics that Lewis and Friedman used to promote Blood Feast were different at the time, but made audiences that much more interested in what it was that they came up with.

Herschell Gordon Lewis' 'Blood Feast' Is the Oldest Film on the Video Nasties List

Image via Box Office Spectaculars

Blood Feast is the oldest film listed on the UK's Video Nasties list, giving Lewis the right to claim that not only did he create the origin of the splatter and gore subgenre, but also perhaps served as inspiration for the Video Nasties list. Video Nasties are films that are classified by the British Board of Film Classification to not be sold or distributed in video rental stores because they were viewed as too obscene and cause for police raids in the shops that housed them. Along with Blood Feast, films like Cannibal Holocaust, I Spit On Your Grave, and The Last House On The Left were included in the list as well. As if being the pioneer of splatter, torture, and Video Nasties wasn't enough, Blood Feast also spawned many tropes that we see in movies today. Some of those tropes include the dumb blonde, karmic death, and the artifact of doom.

Herschell Gordon Lewis didn't care that the overall feel of Blood Feast is relatively clumsy. It's a B horror film through and through with poor lighting, weird sound effects and a pretty flimsy plot, but it was so incredibly captivating to audiences for being different. In a current world where horror films are praised for being meta and self-aware, Lewis had a little sense of that while making Blood Feast in his obviously fake kill scenes. After this film, Lewis went on to make Color Me Blood Red, A Taste Of Blood, and Two Thousand Maniacs! to further solidify his name as the Godfather of Gore. In 1972, Lewis made the film Gore Gore Girls and decided to retire from filmmaking to write some marketing and advertising books. The template that Lewis laid from Blood Feast is the same template that filmmakers in the torture porn category use today, like Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez, and James Wan used for some of their respective films.

Lewis passed away in September 2016, yet his legacy lives on with every gory and sadistically torturous horror movie that is made. Those horror lovers who want extreme and more in every sense of the word will always help Lewis live on in infamy and keep his films thriving in the horror cult classic categories. After all, we might not have the same horror trends today if it weren't for Herschell.