Exclusive: ‘He’s All That’ Movie to Star ‘Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan

Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan has landed the male lead opposite TikTok sensation Addison Rae in He’s All That, Miramax’s gender-flipped reboot of She’s All That, Collider has exclusively learned.

Mean Girls helmer Mark Waters is directing from a script by R. Lee Fleming, who also wrote the original 1999 teen comedy starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook. That film was based on the 1964 Audrey Hepburn movie My Fair Lady, which itself was based on George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 stage play Pygmalion.

The modern-day reboot will reimagine the plot from the perspective of a young influencer (Rae) who decides to transform a nerdy high school student into a super popular prom king.

The question is whether she’ll have an ulterior motive this time around, as She’s All That centered on “a fucking bet” that Prinze’s character made with a classmate played by Paul Walker, so perhaps the reboot involves the influencer boasting to her social media followers that she can make anyone cool. Of course, as anyone reading this website likely knows… you never really outgrow being a nerd at heart.

Andrew Panay and Jennifer Gibgot are producing He’s All That alongside Miramax, the studio that released the original movie, which the duo were involved in developing more than 20 years ago. She’s All That grossed more than $100 million worldwide, so you can’t argue with Miramax wanting to revisit that library title, which has a loyal fanbase.

Prior to his breakout role as Robby Keene on Cobra Kai, Buchanan played Kiefer Sutherland‘s son on Designated Survivor and appeared on multiple episodes of shows such as The Fosters, Girl Meets World, Fuller House and The Goldbergs. He’s All That is a solid get for the young actor, who’s represented by KMR Talent, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Derek Kroeger.