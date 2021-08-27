With director Mark Waters He’s All That now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Peyton Meyer and Myra Molloy about their reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That. During the interview they talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of He’s All That, how they shot the film in 23 days, why Meyer didn’t wear a shirt to his audition, and how long it took them to geek out with their director about Mean Girls. In addition, they talked about their favorite movies, their favorite karaoke song, what they collect, the TV series they’d like to guest star on, and more.

As you’ve seen in the trailer, He’s All That is about a teen social media influencer (Addison Rae) who bets her friend that she can turn an antisocial classmate (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king material. Things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL He’s All That also stars Madison Pettis, Rachael Leigh Cook, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob, and Matthew Lillard.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the full synopsis.

Peyton Meyer and Myra Molloy

What TV series would they like to guest star on?

What movie or movies have they seen the most?

What do they collect?

What is their karaoke song?

Peyton shares his audition story and how he didn’t wear a shirt.

How nervous are they the night before an audition?

Myra talks about what she wishes she knew on the first day of filming that she learned during the shoot.

What would surprise people to learn about the making of He’s All That?

How long after getting their roles before they started talking to their director about Mean Girls?

Here’s the He’s All That synopsis.

