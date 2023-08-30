The Big Picture Hesitation Wound, an upcoming Turkish film, follows Canan, a criminal lawyer forced to make a moral choice that impacts her mother, a judge, and her murder suspect client.

Director Selman Nacar explores Canan's moral qualms, bringing a complex character to life.

Hesitation Wound is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this September.

Hesitation Wound is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this coming September and now movie fans, and those waiting for their chance to see the winner of the 2022 San Sebastian Film Festival’s WIP Europe Industry Award, have a trailer to unpack for the Turkish language film.

The film follows Canan (Tülin Özen), a woman split between making two impossible decisions. In an exclusive to Deadline, a trailer for the Selman Nacar movie gave us insight into what Hesitation Wound has in store for us. The movie is described as follows: "A criminal lawyer who divides her time between the courthouse and her mother's hospital bed at night, has to make a moral choice that will affect the lives of her mother, the judge, and her murder suspect client – whose defense is turning in his favor."

The film is set to premiere in the Orizzonti section of the Venice Film Festival on Monday, September 4th. Magnolia Pictures International has the worldwide releasing rights for Nacar's sophomore movie. The rest of the cast includes Oğulcan Arman Uslu, Gülçin Kültür Şahin, Vedat Erincin, and Erdem Şenocak. Nacar, Burak Çevik, and Diloy Gülün all serve as producers on the film.

Bringing a Complicated Character to Life

The film focuses its story on Canan and her moral qualms and that's something that excited Nacar about the project as a whole. The director also explained his approach to shooting, in a newly released statement, saying:

“Hesitation Wound is a film that covers less than 24 hours, forms around a hearing, and focuses on Canan’s moral preferences, which affect her personal and professional life. Even though I preferred to shoot the film from the subjective perspective of Canan, my focus is not on the outcome of her choices but on the consequences of her process.”

The Venice Film Festival is your next chance to see Hesitation Wound and this is one you won't want to miss. Until then, check out the compelling trailer below: