Grimy New York City is a special microgenre in film. For the unfamiliar, this fun little corner of cinema is full of nasty alleyways, graffitied subway cars, seedy operations, and total scuzzballs for the lead characters. Hopefully, frames from Mean Streets, King of New York, or even more recent entries like Uncut Gems are filling your brain. These pictures are always nasty in aesthetic but vary in tone. There's the schlocky terror of Basket Case, the thrilling heights of The French Connection, and even a (snuffy) treasure trove of animated pictures that fall into this lane. The works of Ralph Bakshi, in particular, are the gold standard for Grimy New York City toons. Bakshi has many that could contend for the spot, particularly Heavy Traffic and the anthropomorphically framed Fritz the Cat, and the honesty of Hey Good Lookin' just might make it the filmmaker's most "GNYC".

Ralph Bakshi tends to operate in two different modes. For one, he's a titan in the world of fantasy animation. Bakshi's most famous film would have to be his '70s epic, The Lord of the Rings, one which jumbles together all of The Fellowship of the Ring and even takes a few chunks out of the second book in the trilogy, The Two Towers. His Tolkien adaptation rocks, but the most "Bakshi" animated fantasy would have to be Wizards, a mystical 1977 feature that showcases a ton of orcs, a bit of sleaze, a freaky little wizard named Avatar (Bob Holt), and a heavy dose of diabolical, futuristic Nazi sorcerers. Bakshi was on one. Then, there's Fire & Ice, which clocks in as the director's third go around in this subgenre. While there isn't much to that movie, it's still a good bit of his signature fantasy fun.

Ralph Bakshi is Most Comfortable On the Streets

All of that praise being said, Bakshi seems to be at his most comfortable when he's operating on the streets. Movies like the aforementioned Fritz the Cat and Heavy Traffic are some of the filmmaker's best-known, but others in the shape of Coonskin and American Pop (the latter being more of a straight drama, but still has a gritty feel) cannot be ignored. Unfortunately, one movie of his that has largely been ignored is Hey Good Lookin', the director's final stab in his classic run of street-wise New York City pictures.

'Hey Good Lookin'' is Ralph Bakshi's Most Personal Film

On its surface, Hey Good Lookin' is a pretty straight forward venture into the world of its creator. It is foul-mouthed, loudly horny, dingy in presentation, and absolutely bursting at the seams with character. If there's one thing that you can't deny about Bakshi's movies, it's that their dodgy qualities make them wholly charming. One thing sets this apart from the bunch, though — Hey Good Lookin' is Bakshi's most personal film.

We can't know whether the events of Good Lookin' are actually based in reality, but many of the set pieces are so idiosyncratic that it's hard not to feel like they came from a real place. The film is set in 1950s Brooklyn and follows Vinnie Genzianna (Richard Romanus), an Italian-American greaser who's the leader of a gang called "The Stompers." Over the course of 77 minutes, Bakshi drops us into a series of shady-yet-goofy NYC vignettes. Vinnie gets into trouble with his wildcard best friend, "Crazy" Shapiro (David Proval), falls back in love with an ex, Rozzie Featherschneid (Tina Bowman), and gets into trouble with other gangs. The film is even bookended by two scenes that are set decades into the future, reflecting on a life too quickly passed by. This is all pretty nostalgic and bittersweet for the guy that made Fritz the Cat.

'Hey Good Lookin'' Has Trademark Bakshi Elements

Hey Good Lookin' is about as basic a coming-of-age greaser flick as you can imagine, but its simple elements are what make it stand out in Bakshi's filmography. Aside from an early scene in which a trash can talks to a pile of garbage and a later, borderline surreal scene involving the aforementioned junk, Hey Good Lookin' is entirely grounded in reality. Unfortunately, like some of Bakshi's other films, Hey Good Lookin' can be pretty distasteful at times. It's over-sexualized and has its fair share of stereotypical racial caricatures. With movies like Fritz the Cat and Heavy Traffic, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

If you are looking for something more grounded in that grimy New York City vibe, but want to break off the beaten path, then Hey Good Lookin' is the movie for you. On the off chance that you might be looking for more reasons to throw this thing on, in the forword to Unfiltered: The Complete Ralph Bakshi, Quentin Tarantino stated that he preferred this movie to Mean Streets. That's all you need, folks. Hey Good Lookin' isn't perfect, but it's such a uniquely emotional Bakshi venture and odd piece of the GNYC canon that it must be seen.

