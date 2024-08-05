The Big Picture Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt face off in HGTV's 100 Day Hotel Challenge to renovate two North Carolina hotels.

The competition features a $225,000 budget, three-month deadline, and HGTV All-Star teams.

The winning spouse earns $50,000 for charity and bragging rights in this intense battle of creative talent.

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are taking their creative talents to the beaches of North Carolina. But this time, it's a competition. Between them. The fabulous hosts of 100 Day Dream Home are going head-to-head in HGTV's new beach renovation competition series, 100 Day Hotel Challenge. In a brand-new trailer dropped by the network, Mika and Brian engage in a Wes Anderson-inspired teaser featuring a slew of famous HGTV personalities.

During the six-episode showdown of the spouses, Brian and Mika will hold nothing back as they manage a tight three-month timeline, a budget of $225,000 each, and their own team of HGTV All-Stars to turn two tired 1950s family-owned properties, The Beacon Hotel and The William & Garland Motel, into charming waterside retreats just in time for the peak summer vacation season. Who will win in this fantastic fight? Tune in to find out!

Brian and Mika Are Ready To Do Battle

As HGTV's winningest duo, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are focused on one another this time. Having been champions on Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge and the second season of Rock the Block, they will now do battle against each other. In the brilliant teaser trailer for the 100 Day Hotel Challenge, Brian and Mika are united with a cast of HGTV A-listers as they prepare for this new show. With bright colors, symmetrical camera shots, and joyous imagery, 100 Day Hotel Challenge paid homage to the brilliant Wes Anderson directorial style.

The plethora of famous faces that will be joining Brian and Mika for this special series include Jonathan and Drew Scott, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, Jonathan Knight, Kristina Crestin, Michael Smith Boyd, Galey Alix, Carmeon Hamilton, Grace Mithchell, Mike and Denese Butler, Lauren Makk, Scott McGillivray, Cristy Lee, Poonam Moore, Kim Myles, and Kim Wolfe. At the end of each episode, the series judges, Jonathan and Drew Scott, will pick the victorious spaces based on the criteria including amenities, overall guest experience, design, hotel owners' requests, and room rate increases. The winning team will earn $5,000 for their chosen charity. At the end of the competition, the spouse who claims the top hotel will walk away with bragging rights and $50,000 to the charity of their choice. With Brian and Mika's competitive spirit and expert style, this show is destined to be a smash hit.

100 Day Hotel Challenge

Married real estate developers Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will compete against each other to transform two dated hotels in North Carolina within 100 days. Genre Reality TV Number of Seasons 1 Debut Date August 13, 2024 Studio HGTV

100 Day Hotel Challenge debuts on Tuesday, August 13 at 8:00ppm on HGTV. All episodes will be available to stream on Max.

